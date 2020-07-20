Haruma Miura: Attack On Titan Japanese actor’s death a suspected suicide

Attack On Titan Japanese actor Haruma Miura died from a suspected suicide this past week. An NHK report states that the actor was found dead in his home in Tokyo on Saturday.

Miura is known for playing major roles in a variety of Japanese movies. He was featured in Attack on Titan, Eien no Zero (Eternal Zero), Kimi ni Todoke (From Me to You), and Koizora (Sky of Love).

As a child, the Japanese actor first appeared on several Japanese TV series, including Agri, Fight, Samurai High School, Bloody Monday, and You Taught Me All the Precious Things.

The man also had roles in period dramas and on stage in musicals. For example, he played a drag queen in the Japanese adaptation of the Broadway musical Kinky Boots.

According to Kyodo News, Miura’s manager said he went to the actor’s home after he did not show up for work. The manager said that Miura hung himself and that was how he was found.

“To fans and people concerned, we apologize for the worry and the inconvenience caused, but as to details we are still confirming and will inform you once again,” his management company Amuse Inc. said in a statement.

Haruma Miura’s suicide is suspected based on note

In addition to the circumstances of his death, Haruma Miura’s suicide is suspected based on a note that was left behind by the Japanese actor. The contents of the suicide note have not been released by police investigators.

None of the reports indicate whether Miura suffered from depression. Before his death, Miura was scheduled to start a new TV drama, Love Will Begin When Money Ends, in September. He was also going to be featured in a musical at the end of 2020.

Before his death, Miura seemed to be looking forward to the future. On Instagram, Miura often posted photos of the meals he cooked himself. For his 30th birthday in April, Miura posted a video where he discussed how he wanted to, “deliver fans fine and high-quality entertainment.”

Haruma Miura’s Attack On Titan role was Eren Jeager

Japanese movie fans will probably know that Haruma Miura’s Attack On Titan role was the leading main character, Eren Yeager. The story has caused some confusion with some anime fans.

Over on Reddit, it was claimed that “Eren’s voice actor Haruma Miura dead aged 30 from apparent suicide.” Miura only played Eren in the Live-Action Attack On Titan movie, not the anime adaptation of the popular manga series. The Japanese voice actor for the Attack On Titan is Kaji Yuki.

