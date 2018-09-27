Happy Sugar Life Season 2 release date: Happy Sugar Life manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Happy Sugar Life Season 2 may be a possibility, depending on how the anime’s ending is handled. While it definitely seems like Satou Matsuzaka and Shio Kobe are being set up for a sad ending in Episode 12, it’s possible events will turn around.

The story of the anime is based on the Happy Sugar Life manga series illustrated and written by Tomiyaki Kagisora. Serialized since 2015, the manga is up to eight volumes as of June 2018 and over 40 chapters as of the ending of the anime adaptation.

The English translation was licensed by Yen Press in July 2018. The first English volume has not yet been released, nor has the release date been announced. However, there are active fan-made scanlation projects that are only several chapters behind the Japanese release.

This article provides everything that is known about Happy Sugar Life Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Happy Sugar Life manga compared to the anime

Manga fans love it when an anime adaptation stays faithful to the source material. But in the case of the Happy Sugar Life anime, Episode 1 immediately provided heavy foreshadowing for a potentially sad ending. But that’s not how the manga started at all.

Instead, manga Chapter 1 was all of the story events of the first episode. That one-to-one pacing did not last, and by the end of the anime, the TV show was averaging about three to four chapters per episode.

For example, Episode 7 portrayed Chapters 16 and 17, which showed how Satou’s aunt was still alive. Episode 9 corresponded to Chapter 23 (ending of Volume 5), which was when Satou’s friend, Shouko, was murdered.

Episode 11, An Eternal Moment With You, shares the same title as Chapter 37 of Volume 8. Unfortunately, by this episode, the anime skipped the backstory chapters for Shio’s mother. It’s possible Happy Sugar Life Episode 12 could include these story elements, but the story could be skipped entirely since it’s the finale.

Warning: Potentially major spoilers for the anime’s ending are contained in the following paragraphs.

The ending of the anime will likely be very dark. Chapter 39 had Shouko’s lifeless body being used like a toy doll by Satou. Chapter 40, which released in Japan mere days before Happy Sugar Life Episode 12 aired, showed Satou and Shio leaving together the cleaned out apartment while carrying luggage. Thus far, there has been no indication of an apartment fire as depicted in anime Episode 1.

The good news is that except for the opening episode, the anime has been faithful to the manga series. The bad news is that the Happy Sugar Life Episode 12 will actually be ahead of the manga, so it’s impossible to read ahead.

Note: This article was published before Happy Sugar Life Episode 12 aired in Japan and will be updated.

Happy Sugar Life Season 2 release date: Is this the final ending?

As of the last update, Studio Ezola or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Happy Sugar Life Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Happy Sugar Life Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Fans are already hoping that a Happy Sugar Life OVA episode is produced to fill in the few story gaps left by the anime adaptation. But the real question is whether an anime sequel is possible based on the manga, which has not yet reached an ending.

Overall, as of Episode 11, the anime follows the manga very closely with the exception of some skipped content. It’s possible the manga author communicated his intended final ending to the story, but it’s also possible the opening scene in Episode 1 was a false lead and that both main characters escape in some fashion.

The other option is that audiences receive an anime original ending. Whether or not this ending leaves an opening for Happy Sugar Life Season 2, fans will just have to watch Episode 12 and hope the story can continue. Stay tuned!