Haikyuu!! To The Top revealed as title for new Haikyu!! S4 anime

The official title for the Haikyuu!! Season 4 anime was officially announced during the “New Series Kickoff Event” that was held in Japan on September 22. Similar to the naming convention of previous seasons, the anime series announced that the fourth season will officially be titled Haikyuu!! To The Top.

The event also announced that voice actor Natsuki Hanae will play as Korai Hoshiumi of Kamomedai High School, while Mamoru Miyano will voice Asumu Miya of Inarizaki High School.

The event also released a new teaser trailer video for the new Haikyuu!! OVA episodes that will bridge the story gap between the third season and Haikyuu!! S4. Called “The Volleyball Way” and “Land vs Sky,” the two OVA episodes will be released on Blu-ray/DVD on January 22, 2020.

The story for the OVA episodes is a direct sequel to the ending of the third season, which teased how several high school teams will be competing in the Spring High Tournament. These OVA episodes will show how Nekoma High School, Fukurōdani Academy, Nohebi Academy, and Itachiyama Academy compete for three spots in the Tokyo Nationals.

The “New Series Kickoff Event” for the Haikyuu!! To The Top anime also provided a promotional video trailer that teases the new Haikyuu!! OVA episodes.

The event also showed off a new key visual poster for Haikyuu!! To The Top.

Haikyuu!! creator Haruichi Furudate is already up to Volume 39 (which includes up through Chapter 349) as of September 4. The Haikyuu anime adapted all the way up through Chapter 190, the ending of Haikyuu!! Volume 21.

The number of episodes for the Haikyuu!! To The Top anime has not officially been announced, but since the manga is so far ahead it’s very likely that Haikyuu!! S4 could easily be two cours with 25 episodes. Better yet, animation studio Production I.G should have ample source material for jumping straight into producing Haikyuu!! Season 5 rather than making anime fans wait years again.

For more details and spoilers, please see our full article about the Haikyuu!! Season 4 release date. Stay tuned!