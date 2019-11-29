Haikyuu!! Season 4 Part 2 release date confirmed for summer 2020 — Haikyu!! To The Top is a split-cour anime

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Anime fans watching Haikyuu!! Season 4 (To The Top) in 2020 won’t have to wait for Haikyuu!! Season 5 to watch new episodes. Animation studio Production I.G. officially announced that the popular volleyball anime would release Haikyuu!! Season 4 Part 2 later in 2020.

Haikyuu!! To The Top will be a split-cour anime, which means the fourth season will have a Part 2. What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes. A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

In this case, the first 12 episodes of Haikyuu!! To The Top will air from January 10, 2020, through March. Each episode will air on late Friday nights, Japanese time, which is effectively early Saturday morning past midnight.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 Part 2 will then pick up again starting in July 2020, the summer 2020 anime season. However, the exact release date for the split cour has not been announced.

Based on the pacing of the anime in the past, it’s a good thing that Haikyuu!! Season 4 will have 24 episodes in total split between the two cours. The story for the new anime season will jump straight to the Tokyo National Championship story arc from Haruichi Furudate’s Haikyu!! manga series.

That means the fourth season is skipping some manga chapters. However, the story gap between the third season and Haikyuu!! To The Top will be bridged by two new OVA episodes called “Land vs. Sky” and “The Volleyball Way,” released on Blu-ray/DVD on January 22, 2020.

The Haikyuu Season 4 opening (OP) theme song music will be “Phoenix” as performed by Burnout Syndromes, while the Haikyuu S4 ending (ED) theme song music will be “Spirit of Decisive Battle (Kessen Spirit)” as performed by CHiCO with HoneyWorks. The opening music featured in the new Haikyuu!! S4 trailer/preview video that was released.

Presumably, Haikyuu!! Season 4 Part 2 will have a new opening and ending. Stay tuned!