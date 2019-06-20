Haikyuu Season 4 anime character designs released: Shoyo Hinata’s hair updated to reflect Haruichi Furudate’s manga?

Anime fans are finally getting to see a glimpse of Haikyuu Season 4. The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine features the Haikyuu manga on the cover, but it also contains anime character designs for the upcoming fourth season. And some things are changing.

The new anime series character sheets for Haikyuu Season 4 show off Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama. Besides being slightly bulkier, the most obvious change to the characters is to Hinata’s hair. It’s possible the Haikyuu anime character design changes were made to reflect the art style of Haikyuu manga creator Haruichi Furudate.

Besides a teaser about Haikyuu Season 4, the main reason that the series is being featured on Weekly Shonen Jump 30 is that the manga reached the landmark of Haikyuu Chapter 350. The ongoing manga series started in 2012 and it’s continuously been one of the most popular series in Japan.

The new Weekly Shonen Jump issue also provided a full-color spread showing off the Haikyuu characters.

Unfortunately, there were not any updates on the Haikyuu Season 4 release date (see our full-length article for more details and anime/manga spoilers). All that is known for certain is that a Haikyuu anime kickoff event is being planned for September 22, 2019. Stay tuned!