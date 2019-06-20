Home > Anime

Haikyuu Season 4 anime character designs released: Shoyo Hinata’s hair updated to reflect Haruichi Furudate’s manga?

20th June 2019 10:19 AM ET
Haikyuu Season 4 anime character designs released Shoyo Hinata's hair updated to reflect Haruichi Furudate's manga
Haikyuu Season 4 is coming out pretty soon and details are starting to leak out slowly. Pic credit: Production I.G.

Anime fans are finally getting to see a glimpse of Haikyuu Season 4. The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine features the Haikyuu manga on the cover, but it also contains anime character designs for the upcoming fourth season. And some things are changing.

The new anime series character sheets for Haikyuu Season 4 show off Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama. Besides being slightly bulkier, the most obvious change to the characters is to Hinata’s hair. It’s possible the Haikyuu anime character design changes were made to reflect the art style of Haikyuu manga creator Haruichi Furudate.

Haikyuu Season 4 Character Design Anime
The Haikyuu Season 4 anime character designs for Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama. Pic credit: Weekly Shonen Jump/SPY

Besides a teaser about Haikyuu Season 4, the main reason that the series is being featured on Weekly Shonen Jump 30 is that the manga reached the landmark of Haikyuu Chapter 350. The ongoing manga series started in 2012 and it’s continuously been one of the most popular series in Japan.

Haikyuu Weekly Shonen Jump 30 Cover Manga Chapter 350
The Haikyuu manga on the Weekly Shonen Jump 30 cover art. Pic credit: Weekly Shonen Jump/SPY

The new Weekly Shonen Jump issue also provided a full-color spread showing off the Haikyuu characters.

Haikyuu Manga Color Characters Weekly Shonen Jump 30
The Haikyuu color spread in Weekly Shonen Jump 30. Pic credit: Weekly Shonen Jump/SPY

Unfortunately, there were not any updates on the Haikyuu Season 4 release date (see our full-length article for more details and anime/manga spoilers). All that is known for certain is that a Haikyuu anime kickoff event is being planned for September 22, 2019. Stay tuned!

