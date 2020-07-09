Haikyuu manga ending with Haikyu Chapter 402 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 33 2020

The Haikyuu!! manga’s ending is about to come like a spike to the face. Leaked scan show that Haikyuu!! Chapter 402 will contain the entire story’s ending in Issue 33 of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine!

The final story arc for the Haikyuu!! manga series was first announced by Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2019.

The manga creator did not specify a certain number of volumes/chapters in advance, but in July 2020, a climax to the series was announced.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Starting on July 13, 2020, Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 32, 2020, will begin including extra-length Haikyuu!! chapters for the climax. On July 19, 2020, both issues 33 and 34 are releasing on the same day.

When scans of Issue 32 began leaking, anime news leaker Spytrue stated, “Haikyuu manga ending next issue! Goodbye.” The unofficial Weekly Shonen Jump twitter account also stated that “Haikyu!! is now confirmed to be ending on Chapter 402 in Issue 33.”

The last chapter will be 28 pages long and features a final color spread. The Haikyuu!! manga series is also listed for Jump GIGA’s Completed Works Commemoration, which will be out on July 27, 2020.

Presumably, the Haikyuu!! manga’s ending will be released in book-format as part of Haikyuu!! Volume 45. As of May 13, 2020, the series was up to Volume 43, so the Haikyuu!! Volume 44 release date should be in late summer 2020, while Haikkyuu!! Volume 45 will come out in fall 2020.

Will a Haikyuu!! Season 6 anime adapt the final arc?

The Haikyuu!! Season 4 Part 2 release date has also been confirmed to be coming up later in 2020. While the manga is ending, the anime series still has a ways to go to finish the story.

It’s expected that Haikyuu!! To The Top’s second part will adapt about half of the Tokyo Nationals story arc, which ran from Volume 23: Chapter 207 through Volume 42: Chapter 368. A good stopping point would be Chapter 292 since it sets the stage for an upcoming match.

If that’s the case, then the Haikyuu!! Season 5 anime will likely finish the Tokyo Nationals arc with two cours.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

If Haikyuu!! Season 5 is two cours, that would leave only 34 chapters for a Haikyuu Season 6 anime. Since the chapter-to-episode ratio has been roughly 3-to-1 for most of the anime series, that would mean Haikyuu Season 6 will only be a single-cour anime season.

Haikyuu!! final arc plot summary

Warning: The following contains huge spoilers for the Haikyuu!! manga series.

Manga creator Haruichi Furudate shocked some readers by not only using a five-year time skip, but he also moved the location of the story to the other side of the entire planet!

The story even shifted its focus from indoor volleyball to beach volleyball! The final story arc had Shoyo Hinata moving all the way from Japan to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in order to improve his skills.

Hinata literally spends years training rigorously in Brazil to become a capable player. Of course, it wasn’t too long before Hinata returns to Japan ready to tackle the professional level, and he has his eyes set on joining the Black Jackals.

Tobio Kageyama is already part of the pro team, the Schweiden Adlers. Now, the two former teammates are set to face off as monsters on the court.

Kageyama lives up to his reputation as the King of the Court. But other familiar faces have been working on their skills in recent years.

Haikyuu!! Chapter 400 literally leaves readers hanging in the air with Hinata going for a spike while Kageyama is leaping to block it.

Haikyuu!! Chapter 401 and 402 will finish the match and then should cap off the series with an epilogue that will hopefully mention the Olympics.

Let’s hope the Haikyuu!! manga’s ending is epic. Stay tuned!