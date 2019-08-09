Gundam: The Origin – Advent of the Red Comet added to FunimationNow streaming service

He is Char Aznable, born Casval Rem Deikun, also known as the Red Comet. His story, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin – Advent of the Red Comet (Kidō Senshi Gundam: The Origin Zenya – Akai Suisei), is now available to stream on the FunimationNow streaming service.

The first five episodes of the anime series are also currently available to watch with English dubs.

For those wondering who this handsome masked gentleman is, he’s one of the more iconic characters of the Gundam franchise. He first showed up as one of the main antagonists of Mobile Suit Gundam.

Char Aznable then appeared as the protagonist in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam and then returned as an antagonist again in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.

The character remains a fan favorite for his visually striking appearance and charismatic demeanor.

The series initially premiered in Japan on NHK-General on April 29th. There’s a total of thirteen episodes telling the story of Char Aznable, the ace pilot of Principality of Zeon, and his sister Sayla Mass during the events of the One Year War.

We see the story of the Zabi family unfold, the early days of Zeon, and the development of the weapons known as mobile suits. It’s a fantastic series to check out and get the POV from the other side of the fence, aka “the bad guys” of the Gundam franchise.