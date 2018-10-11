Gun Gale Online Volume 9 release date confirmed: Sword Art Online Alternative: GGO light novels continue LLENN’s story

The release date for Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Volume 9 has been confirmed to be coming up very soon in 2018. Based on information Reddit users provided from Kadokawa’s Dengeki Bunko imprint, the ninth book in the GGO light novel series is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2018.

While the main SAO series, including the upcoming Sword Art Online: Unital Ring light novel, are written by Reki Kawahara, the Sword Art Online Alternative: GGO light novels are written by author Sigsawa Keiichi. The writer initially helped create Sword Art Online Season 2 by providing his extensive gun knowledge but then was asked to create a spin-off series.

The title for the ninth book has not been announced. However, Gun Gale Online Volume 9 will continue the story in the aftermath of the fourth Squad Jam.

Yen Press licensed the English translation of the Gun Gale Online light novels. Volume 2 was released on September 18, 2018, whereas Volume 3 is scheduled to release on February 19, 2019. Unofficial fan translation projects ended with GGO Volume 3.

The first three books of the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online light novel series were adapted into an anime released in 2018. Based on the popularity of the anime, it’s expected that Gun Gale Online Season 2 will eventually be given the green light for production. Including GGO Volume 9, it’s possible the second season could be a two-cour anime season.