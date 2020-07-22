Great Pretender release date on Netflix U.S. confirmed – Great Pretender Season 2 (Episode 15 – 23) ‘soon’

The initial Great Pretender release date on Netflix U.S. has been confirmed to be scheduled for August 2020. The announcement was made via the official Netflix Twitter account.

What is currently unknown is how Netflix U.S. will release the second half of the anime series and whether it will be officially labeled as Great Pretender Season 2. Details about the Great Pretender English dub also still haven’t been announced. (See the release date section below for more details.)

The Great Pretender anime is an original story by WIT Studio, best known for producing the Attack On Titan anime series (but not Attack On Titan Season 4) and the Vinland Saga anime (the ending teased Vinland Saga Season 2).

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Director Hiro Kaburagi is helming the series. Evangelion and FLCL artist Yoshiyuki Sadamoto is the Great Pretender character designer. Parastye movie writer Ryota Kosawa is creating the script. Vinland Saga composer Yutaka Yamada is creating the music.

Here is the official Great Pretender story summary:

“Edamura Masato is supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry—a much higher-level ‘confidence man,’ in control of the mafia. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman’s dirty jobs…!”

The total number of episodes has been confirmed to be 23, which means the Great Pretender anime is a two-cour anime.

Not familiar with that terminology? A “cour” is a three-month unit of TV broadcasting based on the physical weather seasons. Most anime seasons are composed of 12 or 13 episodes per cour.

Starting on June 2, 2020, Netflix Japan streamed the Great Pretender episodes as they aired on Japanese TV stations. However, the episodes were released in a manner similar to Studio Trigger’s BNA (Brand New Animal) anime series.

Every week a block of episodes was released on Netflix Japan as a “Case”. That means Case 1 is episodes 1 through, Case 2 episodes 6 through 10, Case 3 is episodes 11 through 14, Case 4 is episodes 15 through 18/19, and Case 5 is episodes 19/20 through 23.

Great Pretender Anime Trailer WIT Studio Freddie Mercury Song WIT Studio's Great Pretender #anime trailer features the TV show's theme song "The Great Pretender" by Freddie Mercury.Netflix Japan is premiering the first 5 episodes on June 2, 2020. No word yet when Netflix US will release the English dub, but it'll likely be several months similar to BNA. Posted by Monsters & Critics Anime on Friday, May 29, 2020

This article provides everything that is known about Great Pretender (Great Pretender Season 2?) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Great Pretender Season 2 release date still pending – Episode 15/Case 4 ‘coming soon’

Even the Japanese are still waiting for the second half, or Great Pretender Season 2/Part 2, to be released. It’s possible that WIT Studio experienced unexpected delays caused by the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

Since WIT Studio hasn’t publicly announced any COVID-19 delays, it’s more likely that the Great Pretender’s production was planned to be a split-cour anime.

A “split-cour” is when a single season takes a short broadcasting break for three to six months before resuming.

However, there can be small broadcasting gaps between anime cours, yet they are labeled as separate numbered seasons. For example, Overlord Season 2 and 3 were released in this manner.

The last Case of episodes began streaming on June 16, 2020. The Great Pretender Episode 15 release date has not yet been announced and Great Pretender Case 4 is simply listed as “Coming Soon” on Netflix Japan. Great Pretender Episode 15’s title is Wizard of Far East.

Great Pretender Case 3 Preview 2 Trailer The Great Pretender Case 3 #anime preview trailer from WIT Studio. Posted by Monsters & Critics Anime on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Great Pretender Netflix release date predictions – Is Great Pretender Season 2 necessary?

Based on the official announcement from Netflix’s Twitter account, the Great Pretender Netflix U.S. release date is scheduled for August 20, 2020.

Netflix U.S. typically delays the release of anime to North America and other regions until the final episode is released. In this case, the Netflix announcement did not specify how many episodes will be released in August.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, a Great Pretender Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

There are three possibilities. One is that Great Pretender Case 4 and 5 will release in Japan in early August so that Netflix U.S. can release all 23 episodes at once. In that case, Great Pretender Season 2 becomes unnecessary unless WIT Studio creates a true sequel in the future.

If the Japanese release doesn’t happen that way, the other possibility is that Episodes 15 through 23 will come out internationally at a later date. That means Netflix U.S. will probably label the second part as Great Pretender Season 2 and release the episodes in either late 2020 or early 2021.

On the other hand, even if the second half releases in Japan in August, Netflix U.S. could still create Great Pretender Season 2 due to the English dub.

The time required for the dubbing process has greatly increased to keep voice actors safe from COVID-19, so a delay between the two cours makes sense.

But Netflix U.S. could simply release Great Pretender with English subtitles at first and then update the series with the English dubbing at a late date.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Great Pretender Season 2 becomes necessary. Stay tuned!