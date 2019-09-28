Granbelm Season 2 release date: Creators of Re:ZERO anime/light novels make an original story

Granbelm Season 2 has the possibility of reviving the magical girl-powered battle royale if the history of the FATE anime series is any lesson. The question is how it could be done since Granbelm Episode 13 seemingly did not leave any opening for a Granbelm sequel.

The whole Granbelm is a mashup of multiple genres from super-powered robots to magical girls with a tragic destiny ala Madoka Magica. The Granbelm battle royale itself is straight out of the FATE series. The anime even teases the current popularity of the isekai genre by having Mangetsu momentarily believe she is trapped in another world.

Despite taking elements from other famous works the Granbelm anime manages to stand on its own by having fun character development and enough major plot twists to surprise audiences. The whole reason for the battle royale tournament is to decide by magical combat who will become the sole magical user in the world.

But this whole premise turns out to be a charade where the tournament is really a disguise for testing of the chosen one’s determination. The Magiaconatus mechanism constructed this test in order to mold Shingetsu into a person fitted to inherit all of the magic in the world. Even poor Mangetsu was constructed in order to shape Shingetsu’s character and to provide a friend.

The manipulations are made evident in Episode 6 when Suishou sings about a theater of puppets. Later on, it becomes apparent she was referring to the Granbelm itself since everything and everyone is designed as a test for Shingetsu.

Poor Suishou is reduced to the role of a final boss; she was literally created to be defeated. Even if Suishou somehow managed to defeat Shingetsu, the Magiaconatus would just use her to test the next potential candidate for becoming the world’s most powerful (and only) mage.

Without getting into major spoilers, Granbelm Episode 13 does indeed provide a satisfying spectacle that unfortunately does not seem to leave room for a sequel. However, there is the option of producing a Granbelm: Zero prequel.

Granbelm Season 2 could show the time before the Magiaconatus mechanism was created. The ancient mage families battled like medieval knights by using giant magic-powered armored suits instead of personified robots. This idea is not too far-fetched since the early storyboards showed such scenes.

A second season could answer the question of why there is no record of Suishou’s Armanox participating in previous Granbelm battle royales. It could cover the creation of the Magiaconatus and show how Suishou’s suffering all began.

A prequel would be following in the footsteps of the FATE/Stay night series. The more popular anime series started with a FATE/Zero prequel only to introduce new Holy Grail war sequels happening over multiple dimensions.

The question is, will the first season be popular enough for animation studio Nexus to create Granbelm Season 2? The first season was helmed by director Masaharu Watanabe, who is most famous for his work directing the Re:ZERO anime series. Writer Jukki Hanada (Sound! Euphonium) created the script for the original story. Character designer Shinichirou Otsuka is also the light novel illustrator for the Re:ZERO light novel series.

The Granbelm opening theme song music was “Following The Moon In The Middle Of The Night” as performed by Eir Aoi, while the ending theme song was “Wish” as performed by Uru.

This article provides everything that is known about Granbelm Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Granbelm Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Nexus, Infinite, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Granbelm Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Granbelm Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Considering that the project was an original story that’s not based on a Granbelm manga or light novel series it seems likely that any sequel or prequel would be several years in the making.

Even so, Granbelm Season 2 still seems unlikely at this time. Let’s just hope production of a prequel is greenlit. Stay tuned!