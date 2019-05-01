Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 2 announcement reportedly coming soon at The Quintessential Quintuplets special event being held in May

A new rumor reports the Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 2 anime will be announced at an upcoming special event held at Yurakucho Yomiuri Hall in Tokyo on May 5, 2019 (5-5-2019; get it?).

The cast for The Quintessential Quintuplets anime will be in attendance as well as Aya Uchida, who performed the ending theme for the first season of the 5Toubun anime series.

The rumor started with Moetron, which is known for being accurate regarding anime news. Moetron claimed on Twitter that “[t]he Quintessential Quintuplets S2 anime may be in production” and that “[t]here’s a special event planned for May 5 where it will likely be made official.”

The rumor is likely to be true since the Blu-Ray and DVD box sets for the first season sold well in addition to the anime being popular on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll.

What’s more, there is plenty of source material for The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 since the anime adapted less than half of the Gotoubun no Hanayome manga series by creator Negi Haruba.

What’s unknown is whether animation studio Tezuka Productions could return to produce Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 2 or if another studio will produce the anime sequel.

Tezuka Productions hasn’t announced any future projects except for the Astro Boy Reboot anime, which will be co-produced with French studios Caribara Productions and Shibuya Productions.

(Rumor) An “5-toubun no Hanayome” (The Quintessential Quintuplets) S2 anime may be in production https://t.co/vMxjNDTe47 pic.twitter.com/lkB7zazwLn — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) May 1, 2019

For more information and spoilers please see our full-length article about The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2. Stay tuned!