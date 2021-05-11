Golden Kamuy manga ending soon? Satoru Noda’s story enters climax in new Chapter 277

How will the story of Asirpa and Sugimoto end in its final chapter? Pic credit: Satoru Noda

Is the Golden Kamuy manga ending soon? According to Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine, the manga series by creator Satoru Noda entered its climax phase with the May 2021 release of Golden Kamuy Chapter 277: Operation Defend Hanazawa Yuusaku’s Virginity.

(With a chapter title like that, you have to wonder if the bodily-humor loving creator timed the climax announcement as a meta joke.)

While the Golden Kamuy manga’s ending is not right around the corner, it’s definitely on the horizon now that this announcement has been made. It just depends on how many chapters the climax phase will run before moving onto the conclusion of the story.

In Japanese narratives, there is a four-act structure known as Kishōtenketsu.

Ki : Introduction

Shō : Development

Ten : Twist (complication)

Ketsu : Conclusion (reconciliation)

During the Twist phase, the story turns toward an unexpected development, and it contains the yama, or climax, of the story.

What exactly is entailed by Golden Kamuy’s climax phase is unknown at this point. But the story is definitely close to the endgame.

After the long sojourn into Karafuto, many of the characters have reunited in recent story arcs. One of the factions has already gathered everything they need to decipher the code and find the hidden treasure.

Note: This news story will be updated once Golden Kamuy’s final Chapter/Volume is announced.

This Tokyo love story story is a comedic flashback. Pic credit: Satoru Noda

Golden Kamuy manga’s English release schedule

The manga has been serialized weekly in Weekly Young Jump magazine since August 2014. The series is up to Volume 25 as of March 18, 2021. Golden Kamuy 277 should be released as part of Volume 28.

As of the release of Golden Kamuy Volume 18, the manga series had sold over 10 million copies. By September 2020, the Golden Kamuy manga series had sold 14 million copies.

VIZ Media is publishing the official English translation of the Golden Kamuy manga series. The English manga was up to Volume 20 as of February 16, 2021, with Volume 21 scheduled to be released on April 20, 2021, Volume 22 on June 15, 2021, and Volume 23 on August 17, 2021.

Golden Kamuy Season 5 anime could adapt the manga’s ending?

The last time there was any update on the anime TV series, director Hitoshi Nanba had indicated that the Golden Kamuy Season 4 anime production decision hadn’t been made yet. But since the anime’s popularity in Japan, as indicated by Blu-Ray/DVD sales, has remained roughly the same between seasons, it wouldn’t be surprising if a fourth season is eventually announced.

The only question is how the Golden Kamuy manga’s ending will be adapted.

Geno Studio adapted the manga by skipping many story arcs only to adapt them into Golden Kamuy OVA episodes. Season 1 adapted 62 chapters, and Season 2 adapted Chapters 70 through 139.

The third season was a much more straight-forward adaptation of Chapters 140 through 200 with the exception of the ending. In the finale, the anime rearranged scenes a lot in order to provide proper closure to the story while also leaving the opening for the Golden Kamuy sequel.

“I ended the last part of [Golden Kamuy] Episode 36 with the intention of continuing,” the director tweeted. “It would be nice if the 4th season was decided.”

If the Golden Kamuy manga’s ending is released in Chapters 300 to 320, the fourth season could adapt multiple story arcs up until around Chapter 273. Golden Kamuy Season 5 would then finish off the remaining chapters.

Hopefully, the Golden Kamuy manga’s ending will bring a satisfying conclusion to the journey of Saichi Sugimoto and Asirpa that leaves fans declaring, “Hinna, hinna!” Stay tuned!