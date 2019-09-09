Goblin Slayer movie release date confirmed for 2020 in new trailer: Orcsbolg will face off against the Goblin Paladin in theatrical Goblin’s Crown episode

The Goblin Slayer movie release date has been confirmed in a new movie trailer that was just released. What’s more, the trailer confirmed that the original cast and animation studio White Fox of Re:ZERO fame are coming back for the promised “return” of the anime series.

Scheduled for Japanese theaters for February 1, 2020, the film is called Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown. Funimation streamed the first season with an English dub but the company has not yet announced the U.S. release date for an English dubbed Goblin’s Crown.

However, the latest trailer featured an English dub narration so it seems very likely that Americans will see the Goblin Slayer characters return in theaters.

The movie has also been labeled as a theatrical episode, although the exact runtime has not yet been announced. It’s unlikely to be the length of a regular Goblin Slayer episode since the anime is apparently adapting Volume 5 of the Goblin Slayer light novel series by author Kagyu Kumo and illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki.

Even if the events depicted in the Goblin Slayer movie trailer were not enough of a hint, Goblin’s Crown happens to be the title for Chapter 6 of Volume 5.

Warning: The following contains potential spoilers/plot summary concerning the story of the Goblin Slayer movie/OVA episode.

A quest to find a missing noblewoman named Noble Fencer takes Goblin Slayer’s party to the mountainous land of winter to the cold north. They discover an organized nest of goblins that have taken over an ancient dwarven fortress.

Noble Fencer was tortured and raped by the goblins and now she’s facing the emotional challenge of being the lone survivor of her party. With the help of Priestess, Noble Fencer tries to work through her feelings without going down the same dark path as Goblin Slayer.

While the Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown anime will be an emotional journey, it will also be an action-packed extravaganza. Goblin Slayer’s hero now meets his counterpart: a new goblin fighter called the Goblin Paladin.

This ferocious creature will be hunting them down as they attempt to flee the cold mountains and Goblin Paladin will clash with Goblin Slayer repeatedly.

For more details about the anime series and spoilers for Goblin Slayer S2 please see our full article. Stay tuned!