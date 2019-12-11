Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown movie trailer released shows Goblin Paladin fighting Goblin Slayer

A new Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown movie trailer just dropped on the internet thanks to book publisher GA Bunko! Previous trailers have only teased elements of the story while this action-packed preview shows many of the new characters battling it out.

Fans of the Goblin Slayer light novel series by author Kagyu Kumo will recognize that the Goblin Slayer movie is based on the title of chapter 6 contained in book Volume 5. While it may seem odd for the film to skip two books and jump straight into Volume 5, it makes sense since the story of Volume 5 is largely self-contained.

Warning: The following plot summary contains light spoilers for the Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown movie.

It all starts simply enough when Goblin Slayer accepts a quest to rescue a missing young swordswoman who is a noble. The party travels to the cold north and discovers that an ancient dwarven fortress has become a nest for goblins.

The highlight of the film will be the battles between Goblin Slayer and the new character Goblin Paladin. Similar to our titular hero, the Goblin Paladin is fully armored and wears a shield and sword into battle.

Unlike our hero’s previous encounters with goblins, the Goblin Paladin will be making repeat appearances. This ferocious creature will be hunting Goblin Slayer’s party down as they attempt to flee the cold mountains.

The trailer also teases anime audiences by showing Priestess and Sword Maiden in a hot spring. This special art can be purchased separately starting in December 2019.

What’s more, the release date for light novel Volume 12 was discussed near the end. The book will be releasing in Japan on February 12, 2020. Yen Press is publishing the official English translation and the English Volume 9 is releasing on January 21, 2020.

The Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown release date in Japanese theaters is scheduled for February 1, 2020. Funimation has not yet announced any plans for releasing Goblin’s Crown in the United States with an English dub.