Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown coming to movie theaters in Japan – Story to adapt hero’s fight against Goblin Paladin in light novel Volume 5

Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown is a new anime episode that’s coming to Japanese movie theaters.

While it’s obviously not the promised “return” of Goblin Slayer Season 2, it’s also not readily apparent whether this new anime sequel is a full-on Goblin Slayer movie or an OVA (Original Video Animation) episode that will be screened in theaters before being released by other methods.

The news about the new Goblin Slayer episode was leaked right on the eve of the AnimeJapan 2019 event that’s happening this weekend. It’s very likely that more information will come out in the next several days.

The Goblin Slayer light novels by author Kagyu Kumo and illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki are the basis for the anime episode.

Fans of the books were able to take one glance at the Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown movie poster and guess that the snowy scene was taken straight from Volume 5. This guess is likely accurate because it just so happens that Goblin’s Crown is also the title for Chapter 6 of Volume 5.

Warning: The following contains potential spoilers/plot summary concerning the story of the Goblin Slayer movie/OVA episode.

A quest to find a missing noblewoman named Noble Fencer takes Goblin Slayer’s party to the mountainous land of winter to the cold north. They discover an organized nest of goblins that have taken over an ancient dwarven fortress.

Noble Fencer was tortured and raped by the goblins and now she’s facing the emotional challenge of being the lone survivor of her party. With the help of Priestess, Noble Fencer tries to work through her feelings without going down the same dark path as Goblin Slayer.

While the Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown anime will be an emotional journey, it will also be an action-packed extravaganza. Goblin Slayer’s hero now meets his counterpart: a new goblin fighter called the Goblin Paladin.

This ferocious creature will be hunting them down as they attempt to flee the cold mountains and Goblin Paladin will clash with Goblin Slayer repeatedly.

Unfortunately, the Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown release date has not yet been announced. Let’s just hope it’s coming up soon in the latter half of 2019. Stay tuned!