Will the Gibiate Season 2 anime defy the bad reviews and continue the story of the time-traveling Samurai and Shinobi? The producer previously claimed that the Gibiate Project will be an “ongoing series,” but when will Gibiate Season 2 be released?

The Gibiate anime is being animated by studios l-a-unch BOX (Lunch Box) and Studio Elle. Overall, this is the first TV series for both studios in which they weren’t subcontractors.

The former previously created the 2012 anime movie The Life of Budori Gusuko. The latter was involved in secondary animation roles for many popular anime, including Attack on Titan, Code Geass, Date a Live, Death Note, Fairy Tail, FLCL, Food Wars!, Fruits Basket, Future Diary, GATE, Ghost in the Shell, Goblin Slayer, Golden Kamuy, and The God of High School.

The Gibiate Project started as a way of introducing the Japanese concept of “Wa,” which means harmony. Gibiate is intended to be like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but instead of bringing superheroes together for a single story, the Gibiate Project brings Japan’s top-level “super creators” together from the popular video game, manga, as well as anime franchises who individually represent the success of Japanese art in different areas.

Director Masahiko Komino is at the helm for the project. He’s known for being the anime director on Bleach, Dororo, Hellsing Ultimate, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and The Seven Deadly Sins Movie: Prisoners of the Sky. Ryo Aoki is both executive producer and original story writer for the Gibiate anime.

Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano is the character designer. Resident Evil/Biohazard manga artist Naoki Serizawa is the monster designer. Yuzo Koshiro (Ys, Act Raiser) is the sound creator.

The Gibiate Project extended beyond anime to include Japanese doll maker Mataro Kanabayashi the Third, swordsmith Kunihisa Kunihisa, calligrapher Sisyu, and Komatsuya president Hideo Komatsu. Back in July 2019, a Gibiate manga and video game was allegedly planned, but so far no announcement for either project has been made.

For the first season, Gibiate’s opening (OP) theme song music was “Gibiate” as performed by the shamisenist group Yoshida Brothers and Sugizo, the guitarist from LUNA SEA/X JAPAN. The ending (ED) was Endless by Maki Ohguro.

The Gibiate Season 2 opening and ending have not yet been announced.

The Gibiate anime was originally intended for its premiere at Anime Expo 2020, but that event was canceled due to the effects of COVID-19. Launched as one of the 2020 Crunchyroll Originals, the anime has been streaming on Crunchyroll since July 15, 2020.

The total number of episodes has not yet been announced. Assuming the first season is a single cour, the finale episode should be streaming in September 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Gibiate Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve into what is certain.

Producer Ryo Aoki claimed the Gibiate Project will be an ongoing series

Back in July 2019, the Gibiate Project was first announced to the world at Anime Expo 2019. Immediately following the announcement, Monsters and Critics was given the opportunity for an exclusive interview with Gibiate Producer Ryo Aoki.

When the producer was asked, “So Gibiate is intended to be not just a single season of anime. It’s going to be an ongoing series planned for the long term,” he responded, “Yeah, exactly.”

The story is apparently written in such a way that some of the central mysteries won’t be resolved quickly. When Aoki-San was asked, ” I’m assuming the mystery is not something they are going to be resolving in 2020? This big mystery is revealed over the long term?” he responded. “You won’t notice in the first episode.”

Aoki-San also explained that all of the creators who were initially announced for the Gibiate Project will continue doing the project but they want to make it into a series so more creators are coming in and joining.

While Aoki-San had no way of knowing an actual viral pandemic would be sweeping the world in the future, his takeaway message for anime audiences is relevant to 2020.

“Many things are happening in this world right now and many are living in desperate situations. This anime’s starting point begins from this desperation, but people should not forget strength and kindness because no matter what your situation is you have to be very strong and keep hope and be kind to other people. To keep courage.”

Gibiate Season 2 release date predictions: Will bad reviews kill the sequel?

As of the last update, the Gibiate Project Production Committee did not officially confirm the Gibiate Season 2 release date. Although the producer formerly stated the intention to create an ongoing series, the production for a Gibiate sequel has not yet been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

The initial inception of the Gibiate Project may have intended for Gibiate Season 2, but reception for the initial airing may make that intention questionable. Reviews have described the CG-animated monsters as wooden and the plot as “super cheesy.” Even the character designs by the Final Fantasy artist have been criticized as “not the good kind of old school”.

The MyAnimeList score is a 4, which is considered to be bad based on their rating system. Similarly, the Gibiate anime only has 2 out of 5 stars on Crunchyroll.

To put those ratings into perspective, the Gibiate anime may make history for being the worst-rated high-profile anime project. It’s currently sitting among the top 50 worst anime list.

Of course, most of those negative reviews were based on initial impressions from the initial episodes. We’ll just have to see if the latter half redeems the series to the point for which Gibiate Season 2 is produced as originally planned.