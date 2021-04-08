The My Hero Academia Season 5 English dub release date has officially been confirmed by FUNimation to be scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021. The My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 1 English dub will be streaming on that date.
FUNimation’s My Hero Academia Season 5 dub is streaming in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, Brazil, and Mexico. Funimation is the premier home for My Hero Academia fans in these countries, whether they prefer English subtitles or dubbed content.
The series is also available with English subtitles in North America on Funimation’s streaming partner Hulu.
Animation studio Bones will produce My Hero Academia Season 5. Bones has multiple sub-studios labeled A through E. Studio C is led by producer Yoshihiro Oyabu, and it works exclusively on the Boku no Hero Academia anime series.
The My Hero Academia Season 5 OP (opening) theme song music “No. 1” was performed by DISH, while the ED (ending) song “Footprints (Ashiato)” was performed by The Peggies.
My Hero Academia Season 5 English dub voice cast
FUNimation has announced the returning My Hero Academia Season 5 dub cast:
- Christopher R. Sabat – All Might/Toshinori Yagi
- Clifford Chapin – Katsuki Bakugō
- Colleen Clinkenbeard – Momo Yaoyorozu
- David Matranga – Shōto Todoroki
- J. Michael Tatum – Tenya Iida
- Justin Briner – Izuku “Deku” Midoriya
- Justin Cook – Eijirō Kirishima
- Luci Christian – Ochaco Uraraka
- Monica Rial – Tsuyu Asui
- Anairis Quinones – Mirko
- Charlie Campbell – Gran Torino
- Christopher Wehkamp – Shota Aizawa
- John Swasey – Shigaraki/All-For-One
- Zeno Robinson – Hawks
- Patrick Seitz – Endeavor
My Hero Academy Season 5 story summary
Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 0 (FUNimation lists it as My Hero Academia Episode 89) is called “All Hands on Deck! Class 1-A!”. The story is described as such:
“While Izuku and the rest of Class 1-A are spending their morning in their class, they receive a broadcast for an emergency drill. The scenario is that villains have invaded the grounds of UA High School. This time, the ones who will play villains are Hado and Tamaki of the Big Three. Although Class 1-A students struggle, they make the most of their quirks and give it their best.”
My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 1 kicks off with the Joint Training Arc, which sees Class 1-A and Class 1-B’s students pitted against each other in a series of team battles that demonstrates just how much each respective class has grown.
But, first, anime audiences will finally learn what happened to Endeavor and Hawks in the aftermath of the fight against High End Nemu, never mind what so alarmed Deku in the middle of the night!
