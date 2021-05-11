Full Dive Season 2 release date: Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! Season 2 predictions

Will the Full Dive Season 2 anime TV series suffer the same fate as the Cautious Hero anime? Pic credit: Studio ENGI

The Full Dive Season 2 anime TV series would be based on the relatively brand new Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! light novel series. But when will Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara Season 2 come out?

The first season of the Full Dive anime was animated by Japanese Studio ENGI. A relatively new company, the studio was established by Kadokawa in 2018. Their first project was the wrestling anime Kemono Michi: Rise up.

Studio ENGI is best known for its Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! anime. The Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 anime has been officially confirmed to be in production.

In 2021, they are also releasing the Detective Is Already Dead anime, which adapts a light novel series.

The main staff and studio for Full Dive Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the project was helmed by fourth-time director Kazuya Miura, who also directed Kemono Michi: Rise up and Uzak-chan Wants To Hang Out! for Studio ENGI. He has also done storyboarding for popular anime such as D.Gray-man, Food Wars!, and Juuni Taisen.

Writer Kenta Ihara (FLCL Alternative, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Levius, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Vinland Saga, Saga of Tanya the Evil) wrote the scripts and series composition.

Artist Kevin Yuuta Kenmotsu (animation director for Rent-A-Girlfriend, Infinite Dendrogram, Plunderer, Sword Art Online: Alicization) was the character designer.

The Full Dive Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Full Dive OP “Answer” was performed by Mayu Maeshima, while the ED “Disuida!” was performed by Japanese voice actors Ayana Taketatsu (Reona Kisaragi), Fairouz Ai (Alicia), Shiori Izawa (inquisitor Mizarisa), and Aoi Koga (Hiroshi’s sister, Kaede Yuki).

The first season’s finale, Full Dive Episode 12, released on June 23, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Full Dive Season 2 (Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! Season 2/Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s Full Dive English dub release date

FUNimation Now was exclusively streaming the first season of the Full Dive anime with English subtitles in Spring 2021. It was not available on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, VRV, or HIDIVE.

FUNimation’s Full Dive dub release date hasn’t been announced. FUNimation’s SimulDub schedule currently lists the anime TV series as only a Simulcast, but that status could change.

Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio ENGI, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Full Dive Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

One hurdle to a second season being renewed is probably the Full Dive reviews, which have been lower than average. Some reviewers find Reona to be annoying despite her character design obviously being intended for waifu appeal.

The bad reaction to Reona only intensified once it was revealed that her motivation for playing KQ was to seek revenge on her high school crush Kamui for rejecting her in the past due to the size of her chest (Kamui literally compared her to a cow). Reona is dead serious about marrying someone who cleared the game like Kamui in a juvenile attempt to make the older man jealous. Pic credit: Youta

Some don’t like the “full realism” VRMMO gameplay mechanics since they don’t resemble modern games. While it was fun to watch the protagonist poke at the medicinal herb, criticism of the technical merits does have a point. After all, why does a dead game still have servers if the company that handled the services shut down?

Most find the motivations of protagonist Hiroshi Yuki to be unrealistic since they can’t see why anyone would want to continue playing Kiwame Quest, never mind becoming consumed with winning at all cost despite the psychological torture. To those anime fans, the dark comedy isn’t enjoyable since the main character’s actions are cringe-inducing and his “piss hero” backstory is some serious second-hand embarrassment.

However, the biggest obstacle holding Full Dive Season 2 back is probably the source material, or lack thereof. The newest book, light novel Volume 3, was literally released in the middle of the first season’s TV run!

In recent years, the first anime adaptations of light novel series are being greenlit for production by anime production committees before or around the time the first book is even released. Considering that anime productions are typically scheduled out years in advance, Full Dive Season 1 must have been greenlit extremely early considering that the first book released in August 2020.

The anime industry has been in overproduction, with projects being partially outsourced to Chinese and Korean subcontractors. In interviews, studio leaders sometimes complain they can’t find enough Japanese people to do the work.

And the oversaturation isn’t getting any better. In early May 2021, Kadokawa announced that they intended on creating at least 40 anime projects per year by 2023, an increase of 20 percent from 33 titles.

So, if the Full Season 2 anime TV series is renewed, the production decision will probably not be made quickly. As such, anime fans should expect a long wait.

Full Dive manga, light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Full Dive light novel series by author Light Tuchihi and illustrator Youta. The long title for the series can also be translated as What If the Ultimately Evolved Full Dive RPG was a Crappier Game than Reality.

As of April 24, 2021, the light novel series was only up to Full Dive Volume 3.

The author also wrote the Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious light novel series, which also received an anime adaptation. Notably, the Cautious Hero Season 2 anime hasn’t been announced yet although Kadokawa featured the Cautious Hero characters in a cameo in Isekai Quartet. The last Cautious Hero novel was released back in late 2019 so it seems the author is now focusing on the Full Dive novel series.

The creator teamed up with artist Kino to create the Full Dive manga. Serialized in Monthly Comic Alive since January 27, 2021, the manga is so new that a tankobon volume hasn’t been released yet, nor has the Volume 1 release date been announced.

No North American publisher has announced an official English translation for either the Full Dive manga or the light novel series. The whole series is so new that there are not even fan translation projects.

It’s predicted that the Full Dive Season 2 anime TV series will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 3. Pic credit: Youta

The Full Dive anime is similar to the Cautious Hero anime in that both anime only adapted a small number of books. The anime industry averages about 3 to 5 books per season or cour.

Anime like Goblin Slayer (Goblin Slayer Season 2 is confirmed), Cautious Hero, Konosuba, and Combatants Will Be Dispatched! are considered outliers since they only covered two light novel books in a single cour.

The benefit to this slow pacing is that the character development never felt rushed. The “Yuki attempts standard RPG interactions only to be tormented by overly realistic gameplay” humor was allowed to shine, although these types of gags became repetitive after a while (Cautious Hero suffered from similar issues from its running gags).

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! Episode 12, will find a stopping point that corresponds to the ending of light novel Volume 2.

It’s the best stopping point since the story arc for Volume 3 offers a major departure from what has been shown before. What’s more, the Goblin Attack event at the end of Volume 2 works perfectly as a climax to the anime’s first season.

Unfortunately, English-only manga and light novel readers won’t be able to read ahead of the anime. Worse, even if an official English translation is eventually announced, it’ll take at least a year before the monthly manga catches up with the plot of the anime.

Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

It has been a month since the game was over in the Goblin attack event. Hiroshi Yuki has been carefully training his mind and his body by running to build up endurance and push-ups/sit-ups to increase his explosive power.

After having his revenge match, Yuki leaves the starter town of Ted to head to a new town called Mistin. It’s a game level that no one knows anything about because it’s too underdeveloped.

There in Mistin, Yuki will face new monsters, challenges, and… meet a new real life player?!

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the Full Dive Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!