Fruits Basket: The Story of Kyoko and Katsuya release date: Kyoko to Katsuya no Monogatari confirmed for 2022

Fruits Basket The Story of Kyoko and Katsuya was announced in late June 2021. Pic credit: Studio TMS Entertainment

A Fruits Basket 2022 anime project has been announced called Fruits Basket: The Story of Kyoko and Katsuya (Kyoko to Katsuya no Monogatari). The project is confirmed to be in production and the release date is scheduled for 2022.

The story for the new project will apparently be focused on Tohru Honda’s parents. Katsuya’s backstory from the manga was cut from the anime’ third and final season that released in 2021.

It’s also been confirmed that a Fruits Basket stage play will be performed in Japan starting in 2022.

The announcement of Fruits Basket: The Story of Kyoko and Katsuya included a special video commemorating the end of the main anime TV series.

This article provides everything that is known about Fruits Basket: The Story of Kyoko and Katsuya (Fruits Basket: Kyoko to Katsuya no Monogatari Fruits Basket 2022) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Fruits Basket movie possible?

The format of this Fruits Basket 2022 project hasn’t been announced. It could be a new TV series although it’s more likely to be a standalone movie that fleshes out the original story from the manga.

The studio and staff making Fruits Basket: Kyoko to Katsuya no Monogatari has not been announced yet.

The three-season Fruits Basket remake that started in 2019 was produced by TMS Entertainment, which is known for making the 2021 Dr. STONE Season 2, Resident Evil Infinite Darkness, and Nomad: Megalo Box Season 2.

In 2021, it’s already been confirmed that the studio is working on Netflix’s Baki Season 4: Son of Ogre and Dr. STONE Season 3.

For the third and final season season, director Yoshihide Ibata of FLCL Progressive and Attack On Titan Junior High fame was helming the reboot project. Yuu Shindou (Persona 4 anime, Oregairu: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU) was the character designer

Writer Taku Kishimoto (ERASED, Haikyuu!!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Moriarty the Patriot) provided the series composition. Composer Masaru Yokoyama (Horimiya) created the music.

Fruits Basket manga sequel continues the story

The third season was named Fruits Basket: The Final Season for a reason since it finished the main story of Tohru Honda and the Soma boys.

However, Fruits Basket manga creator Natsuki Takaya has been continuing the world with a sequel called Fruits Basket Another.

Unfortunately, it’s only 13 chapters long so the source material isn’t quite enough for making a Fruits Basket Another anime, although the sequel would work great as a limited OVA series.

Set roughly 22 years after Tohru has graduated from high school, the Fruits Basket manga sequel focuses on high school girl Sawa Mitoma and her own encounter with Sohma boys. Pic credit: Natsuki Takaya

There is also a manga spin-off series called Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc. Only three chapters long, the story is focused on Hatori, Shigure, and Ayame, who were known as The Three Musketeers in the original manga series.