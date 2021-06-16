The Fruits Basket Another anime could be a movie, OVA, or a fourth season of the series. Pic credit: Natsuki Takaya

The Fruits Basket Season 4 anime might be hoped for some anime fans now that the third season is over. Is it possible that a Fruits Basket Another anime could continue the manga’s story?

The Fruits Basket remake is being produced by TMS Entertainment, which is known for making the 2021 Dr. STONE Season 2, Resident Evil Infinite Darkness, and Nomad: Megalo Box Season 2.

In 2021, it’s already been confirmed that the studio is working on Netflix’s Baki Season 4: Son of Ogre and Dr. STONE Season 3.

The main staff and studio making Fruits Basket Season 4 haven’t been confirmed yet.

For the third season, director Yoshihide Ibata of FLCL Progressive and Attack On Titan Junior High fame was helming the reboot project. Yuu Shindou (Persona 4 anime, Oregairu: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU) was the character designer

Writer Taku Kishimoto (ERASED, Haikyuu!!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Moriarty the Patriot) provided the series composition. Composer Masaru Yokoyama (Horimiya) created the music.

The Fruits Basket Season 4 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The Fruits Basket Season 3 OP was “Pleasure” by WARPs UP, while the ED “Beautiful Spring (Haru Urarara)” was performed by GENIC.

The Fruits Basket 2019 reboot finished with three seasons. Initially launched with just English subtitles, FUNimation’s Fruits Basket English dub was a Simuldub that released shortly after the Japanese language version.

The finale, Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 13 (Fruits Basket Episode 63), released on June 29, 2021.

Fruits Basket manga sequel is already finished (for now)

The story for the three seasons of the 2019 anime reboot is based on the Fruits Basket manga, which ended its serialization way back in November 2006 with 136 chapters collected in 23 volumes.

Fruits Basket manga creator Natsuki Takaya served as the executive supervisor on the anime staff to ensure a faithful adaptation of her story. To this effect, the new anime shuffled around certain plot events and added anime-only scenes to take into account certain plot development changes.

In 2015, Natsuki Takaya began releasing a Fruits Basket sequel called Fruits Basket Another as a web series. It eventually moved to Hakusensha’s Manga Park website and app in 2017.

Fruits Basket Another Volume 3 included up through Chapter 12, and it released in Japan on March 20, 2019. Yen Press released all three books with an English translation as of November 2019.

In 2019, Takaya continued the overall story with another one-shot Fruits Basket manga called Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc. Only three chapters long, the story is focused on Hatori, Shigure, and Ayame, who were known as The Three Musketeers in the original manga series.

But then Takaya continued the story with Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2. As the first arc, it was only three chapters long and the third chapter was published in August 2020.

On April 6, 2020, Fruits Basket Another Chapter 13 released, and it continues the chapter count rather than just being a one-shot manga. Chapter 13 was released as three parts online on Manga Park rather than being released as Fruits Basket Another Volume 4.

Yen Press announced that the new manga chapters would be simultaneously published online in English for both The Three Musketeers and Fruits Basket Another.

In September 2020, Takaya announced via Twitter that Fruits Basket Another is “is complete for the time being with Chapter 13 being distributed on Manga Park.” She acknowledged she could have extended the story with the perspective of the adults and parents, which she felt would be easier, but she admits, “I don’t want to draw it because I don’t want to draw it.”

Although Takaya is done with Fruits Basket Another at this time she has mentioned on Twitter that she would like to continue drawing one-shots.

The Fruits Basket Another manga is set in the future and focuses on three new characters of the next generation. Pic credit: Natsuki Takaya

Fruits Basket Another release date predictions: Is a movie or OVA more likely?

As of the last update, Studio TMS Entertainment or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Fruits Basket Season 4 release date. Nor has the production of a Fruits Basket Another anime sequel been announced.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Fruits Basket 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

First things first, let’s get one thing out of the way. The third season was named Fruits Basket: The Final Season for a reason since it finished the main story of Tohru Honda and the Soma boys.

If there is a Fruits Basket 4 based on the Fruits Basket Another manga it’ll likely reset the seasonal numbering and start afresh with a standalone title.

Secondly, it’s a real question of whether there is a financial incentive to renew the anime series. The anime was popular worldwide on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, FUNimation, and VRV.

The Fruits Basket Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan were just average. Volume 1 of Season 1 reported 2,691 copies in its first week, While Season 2 Volume 1 dropped to 1,830 copies.

The Fruits Basket: The Final Season Blu-Ray will be divided into three volumes. The first volume goes on sale in Japan on June 26, 2021.

Third, regardless of the financial data, a Fruits Basket Another anime would be very short by necessity. Unfortunately, with only 13 chapters the Fruits Basket Another manga is not quite long enough for making Fruits Basket Season 4 without resorting to a lot of filler.

However, anime original content might actually be welcome in this case since these new episodes could show anime-only fans more of what happened to their favorite characters from the main series.

In any case, if a Fruits Basket Another anime remained faithful to the manga it would better as a standalone OVA series or a Fruits Basket movie. Let’s just hope the story is adapted into anime in any format.

Set roughly 22 years after Tohru has graduated from high school, the Fruits Basket manga sequel focuses on high school girl Sawa Mitoma and her own encounter with Sohma boys. Pic credit: Natsuki Takaya

Fruits Basket 4 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Should anime-only audiences take the time to read the manga? The story only briefly hints at what happened in the future to Tohru and her friends in the Sohma family, but it’s a must for big Furuba fans.

Unlike the outgoing Tohru Honda, high school girl Sawa Mitoma stutters when she speaks and struggles with extreme self-confidence issues as she enters high school, so she is used to lonely lunches.

All of that begins to change when she meets two Sohma boys, Hajime Sohma and Mutsuki Sohma, the president and vice-president of the high school.

But their first meeting isn’t exactly a tiding of great fortune since Sawa accidentally steps on Hajime’s face!

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the Fruits Basket Season 4 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!