The Fruits Basket Season 3 release date has officially been confirmed by FUNimation to be on April 5, 2021, the Spring 2021 anime season.

The anime will continue the story of Tohru Honda and the Soma boys, but will there be room for Fruits Basket Season 4?

We do know for a fact that FUNimation confirmed that the remake is “covering the ENTIRE story of the original manga.” Japanese announcements also labeled the new anime series as “zenpen,” which means the “whole story.”

What’s more, rather than the third season being called Fruits Basket 3rd Season, the official title is Fruits Basket: The Final Season.

For those needing a refresher, FUNimation released a recap video that also offers a Fruits Basket Season 3 trailer sneek peak.

But how many episodes will the Fruits Basket 2020 remake adapt the remainder of the Furuba manga series? The first season was 25 episodes or two cours.

A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons, and anime seasons usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

The number of episodes for Fruits Basket Season 3 is uncertain. In the past, some have attempted to make an educated guess based on previous comments by Fruits Basket English dub voice actor Eric Vale, but it turns out he may have been inaccurate.

During a May 2019 interview at Anime Central 2019, Vale said FUNimation had brought back the original English voice cast, and most of them were present at the event to promote the new Fruits Basket anime.

Vale also made a comment that seemed to indicate the total number of planned episodes.

“That’s why I’m here this weekend is for Fruits Basket because the show was a one-season anime, I mean, 17 years ago or something like that. And everyone was always unhappy with that because it didn’t wrap up the story. So, the fandom over the years, I guess, begged and pleaded and they found a way to do it so now they have redone the show in full, telling the story from beginning to end, 63 episodes in total.”

Vale’s comments went viral eventually, but the voice actor later retracted the statement.

“So I said in an interview what I ‘knew’ the episode count of the new Fruits Basket to be,” Vale wrote on Twitter. “Sorry for anyone who thought that this actor had ‘confirmed’ something. Turns out I really only confirmed my own dumbness.”

While a total of 63 episodes may not be correct, the complete anime will likely be in that ballpark. All in all, for the story to be told with good pacing there, needs to be a minimum of six cours, with some cours having 13 episodes and others 12 episodes.

Having only five cours like Vale suggested was only possible if Fruits Basket Season 2 had picked up the pacing and/or skipped some of the original story. Since it did not, and the producers have been honoring the source material so far, the remake should be around 74 to 76 episodes long, which means that Fruits Basket Season 3 will need to be a two-cour season yet again.

So, Fruits Basket Season 4 seems unlikely unless the Fruits Basket Another manga sequel is adapted into an anime. (See below for more details.)

The Fruits Basket Season 3 opening (OP) theme song music and ending (ED) have not yet been announced.

Fruits Basket 2nd Season began internationally streaming starting on April 6, 2020 (or April 7, Japanese time). The second half of the 2nd season, which begins with Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 14, began streaming on July 6, 2020.

FUNimation’s Fruits Basket Season 2 English dub was streaming as originally planned despite the coronavirus pandemic delaying the dubbing for other anime. However, starting after Episode 3 there were significant delays, with the dubbed release only up to Episode 7 as of June 22, 2020.

The finale, Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 25, released on September 21, 2020 (or September 22 in Japan).

Although the Fruits Basket dub cast is the same from 17 years ago, the Japanese voice cast is different.

Manaka Iwami (Maquia in Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms) plays the main role of Tohru Honda.

Nobunaga Shimazaki (Haruka in the Free! anime series) voices rat boy Yuki Sohma.

Yuma Uchida (Ein in Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) is cat boy Kyo Sohma.

Yuichi Nakamura (Gray in the Fairy Tail anime series) is dog boy Shigure Sohma.

Atsumi Tanezaki (Chise in The Ancient Magus Bride) is Arisa Uotani.

Satomi Satou (Wendy in Fairy Tail) is Saki Hanajima.

Rie Kugimiya (Taiga in Toradora!) plays as pig girl Kagura Sohma.

Megumi Han (Gon in Hunter x Hunter and Akko in Little Witch Academia) plays as rabbit boy Momiji Sohma

Makoto Furukawa (Saitama in One Punch Man) plays as cow man Hasuharu Sohma.

Aki Toyosaki plays as horse girl Isuzu Sohma

Takuya Eguchi plays as Kakeru Manabe

Ai Kakuma plays as Machi Kuraki.

The 2001 Fruits Basket anime was produced by Studio Deen, which in recent times has produced the 2020 The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 2, KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson, and the 2020 Log Horizon Season 3.

However, the Fruits Basket remake is being produced by a new animation studio. Fruits Basket Season 3 will be produced by TMS Entertainment, which is known for making the 2021 Dr. STONE Season 2, Baki Season 3, and Megalo Box Season 2.

Director Yoshihide Ibata of FLCL Progressive and Attack On Titan Junior High fame is helming the Fruits Basket Season 3 anime. Masaru Shindo is designing the characters while Taku Kishimoto provides series composition writing.

This article provides everything that is known about Fruits Basket Season 3 (Fruits Basket 2021) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Fruits Basket 2020 anime compared to the manga

The story for the anime is based on the Fruits Basket manga, which ended its serialization way back in November 2006 with 136 chapters collected in 23 volumes.

Tokyopop released an English translation of the entire manga series, but starting in June 2016, Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 omnibus volumes.

Fruits Basket manga creator Natsuki Takaya is serving as the executive supervisor on the anime staff to ensure a faithful adaptation of her story.

She attends voice recording sessions and gives the staff “detailed thoughts” on certain topics.

Takaya requested that the Fruits Basket reboot be produced with a “completely new team. Completely new. Every single person.” She even asked TMS Entertainment to create a new art style for the characters based on modern sensibilities.

All in all, Takya wanted the staff to respect the source material while still “creating the kind of work that will newly touch as many people as possible.”

What this means in practice is that the new anime has shuffled around certain plot events and added anime-only scenes to take into account certain plot development changes.

The Fruits Basket 2020 episodes also removed anime-original stories from the 2001 anime, including the idea that Akito Sohma has a terminal illness.

The biggest change is the overall tone of the remake in comparison to the 2001 anime. The reboot heightens the drama from the outset to maintain a consistent tone rather than overly focus on slapstick comedy like the 2001 anime version.

The pacing of the newer anime has remained similar. The 2001 anime adapted three manga volumes per cour and ended in Volume 6. Fruits Basket 2019 Episode 25 ended by adapting Chapter 35 of Volume 6, which resolved Kyo’s mini-arc about his true form.

However, the 2019 anime also jumped back and forth a lot, reordering the sequence of events significantly. In fact, one of the episodes pulled content all the way from Chapter 51.

The ending of Episode 25 also featured Isuzu “Rin” Sohma even though she didn’t debut in the manga until Chapter 48 of Volume 8.

Fruits Basket S2 Episode 1 picked up the story again with Chapter 42, which had Motoko Minagawa exploring her feelings as President of the Prince Yuki Fan Club.

The episode also adapted Chapter 49, where Yuki meets Machi Kuragi and Kakeru Manabe, who are the new student council members.

As with the first season, the 2nd season significantly rearranged the ordering of events to integrate plot points that fit a specific plot narrative focus per episode. In order to make this work, the anime changed many manga scenes to account for timeline differences, and anime original content was added.

Some of the dialogue was also condensed or skipped outright. Narrative details were often changed in order to maintain consistency.

The following guide shows how the anime adapted the manga chapters. As can be seen, some of the episodes adapted the manga chapters linearly, but many did not. Episodes with significant amounts of Anime Original scenes are marked as such.

Fruits Basket 2020 Episode 25 found an ending in the middle of Chapter 98. It’s a good stopping point since the previous episode ends with Tohru wishing to end the curse as her New Year’s wish and then the anime’s finale reveals the plot twist that Akito is actually a woman, which explains her behavior to the male Zodiac members among other things.

However, the anime portrayed chapters out of order again for the second season’s ending. Rather than finishing with Chapters 90 through 93 of Volume 16, or with Chapter 95, it jumped ahead to Volume 17.

That stopping point leaves 43 chapters for the anime to adapt, which is the perfect amount for Fruits Basket Season 3 to be a two-cour anime.

Could Fruits Basket Season 4 adapt the Fruits Basket Another manga sequel?

In 2015, Natsuki Takaya began releasing a Fruits Basket sequel called Fruits Basket Another as a web series. It eventually moved to Hakusensha’s Manga Park website and app in 2017.

Fruits Basket Another Volume 3 included up through Chapter 12, and it released in Japan on March 20, 2019. Yen Press released all three books with an English translation as of November 2019.

In 2019, Takaya continued the overall story with another one-shot Fruits Basket manga called Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc. Only three chapters long, the story is focused on Hatori, Shigure, and Ayame, who were known as The Three Musketeers in the original manga series.

But then Takaya continued the story with Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2. As the first arc, it was only three chapters long and the third chapter was published in August 2020.

On April 6, 2020, Fruits Basket Another Chapter 13 released, and it continues the chapter count rather than just being a one-shot manga. Chapter 13 was released as three parts online on Manga Park rather than being released as Fruits Basket Another Volume 4.

Yen Press announced that the new manga chapters would be simultaneously published online in English for both The Three Musketeers and Fruits Basket Another.

In September 2020, Takaya announced via Twitter that Fruits Basket Another is “is complete for the time being with Chapter 13 being distributed on Manga Park.” She acknowledged she could have extended the story with the perspective of the adults and parents, which she felt would be easier, but she admits, “I don’t want to draw it because I don’t want to draw it.”

Unfortunately, with only 13 chapters Fruits Basket Another is not quite long enough for making Fruits Basket Season 4, although it would make a good standalone OVA or a Fruits Basket movie. Let’s just hope the story is adapted into anime in any format.

Should anime-only audiences take the time to read the manga? The story only briefly hints at what happened in the future to Tohru and her friends in the Sohma family, but it’s a must for big Furuba fans.

Set years after Tohru has graduated from high school, the direct sequel focuses on high school girl Sawa Mitoma and her own encounter with Sohma boys.

Sawa stutters when she speaks and struggles with extreme self-confidence issues as she enters high school, so she is used to lonely lunches.

All of that begins to change when she meets two Sohma boys, Hajime Sohma and Mutsuki Sohma, the president and vice-president of the high school.

But their first meeting isn’t exactly a tiding of great fortune since Sawa accidentally steps on Hajime’s face!

Fruits Basket 3 release date: April 2021 confirmed

As of the last update, TMS Entertainment or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Fruits Basket Season 3 release date. FUNimation has confirmed the Fruits Basket 2021 sequel, and the time frame was announced in late January 2021.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

Considering the usual delay between seasons, it was correctly predicted that Fruits Basket Season 3 will release in April 2021.

The only wildcard is the SARS-COV-2 pandemic since national quarantines in Japan, China, and Korea have caused a ripple effect of delays throughout the anime industry, especially when studios rely on outsourcing. Industry insiders have reported that animating takes twice as long as normal and dubbing three times as long.

Let’s hope the final season of Tohru’s journey isn’t delayed. Stay tuned!