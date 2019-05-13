Fruits Basket Season 2 release date (Fruits Basket 2nd Season): 2020 remake/reboot of Furuba manga’s story allows for Fruits Basket Season 3? [Spoilers]

Fruits Basket Season 2 has anime fans excited since they’ll finally be able to watch the ending of Tohru Honda’s story. The second season of the Fruits Basket remake is all but officially confirmed since the 2019 reboot literally calls itself Fruits Basket: 1st Season.

Combine that fact with the producers stating their intention to remake the entire story of the finished manga and it seems like Fruits Basket: 2nd Season is just around the corner.

So, should anime fans be looking forward to Fruits Basket 2020? And will reaching the story’s ending actually require enough episodes for Fruits Basket Season 3?

Here’s what we do know.

The number of episodes for Fruits Basket: 1st Season has not yet been officially confirmed. However, Yonkou Productions claims the first season will receive 26 episodes, or two cours, which is still not enough episodes to cover the entire story (see the manga comparison below for more details).

It’s currently unknown if the first season will be a split cour anime, which is when a single season takes a broadcasting break for 3, 6, or 9 months (this is why Attack On Titan Season 3 Part 2 is not labeled Attack On Titan Season 4).

Assuming Fruits Basket 2019 is a standard, two-cour season, that means Episode 26 will air its ending in September 2019.

In comparison to the 2001 anime, the main cast has been changed up for the Fruits Basket remake.

Manaka Iwami (Maquia in Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms) will play the main role of Tohru Honda.

Nobunaga Shimazaki (Haruka in the Free! anime series) will voice rat boy Yuki Sohma.

Yuma Uchida (Ein in Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) will be cat boy Kyo Sohma.

Yuichi Nakamura (Gray in the Fairy Tail anime series) is playing as dog boy Shigure Sohma.

Atsumi Tanezaki (Chise in The Ancient Magus Bride) will play Arisa Uotani.

Satomi Satou (Wendy in Fairy Tail) plays as Saki Hanajima.

Rie Kugimiya (Taiga in Toradora!) plays as pig girl Kagura Sohma.

Megumi Han (Gon in Hunter x Hunter and Akko in Little Witch Academia) plays as rabbit boy Momiji Sohma

Makoto Furukawa (Saitama in One Punch Man) plays as cow man Hasuharu Sohma.

Presumably, animation studio TMS Entertainment will return to produce Fruits Basket: 2nd Season. Director Yoshihide Ibata (FLCL Progressive, Attack On Titan Junior High) is helming the new Fruits Basket remake.

Masaru Shindo is handling character design while Taku Kishimoto is doing series composition writing.

The Fruits Basket 2019 anime is currently airing in Japan on TV Tokyo. Funimation is streaming the anime internationally.

This article provides everything that is known about Fruits Basket Season 2 (Fruits Basket 2020) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Fruits Basket Season 3 likely? Fruits Basket manga compared to the 1st Season anime

The story for the 2019 anime remake is based on the Fruits Basket manga by creator Natsuki Takaya (she serves as the executive supervisor on the staff at TMS Entertainment). The ending of the manga, Chapter 136 of Volume 23, was released in November 2006.

An official English translation of the manga was released by Tokyopop. Yen Press re-released the entire manga series in English in 2016, but this version was 12 omnibus volumes.

In late 2018, Takaya began releasing a direct manga sequel called Fruits Basket Another. Set years after Tohru has graduated from high school, the sequel focuses on high school girl Sawa Mitoma and her own encounter with Sohma boys.

Only 12 chapters long, Fruits Basket Another finished with Volume 3, which released in Japan on March 20, 2019. The first two books already released in English in November 2018, with the English Volume 3 scheduled to release on October 29, 2019.

In 2019, Takaya continued the overall story with another one-shot Fruits Basket manga called Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc.

Only three chapters long, the story is focused on Hatori, Shigure, and Ayame who were known as The Three Musketeers in the original manga series.

Yen Press announced that the new manga chapters will be simultaneously published online in English, with Chapter 2 scheduled for June 5, 2019, and Chapter 3 for July 5, 2019.

Creator Takaya may be supervising the creation of the 2019 anime, but she requested the remake be produced with a “completely new team. Completely new. Every single person.”

She even requested that the anime’s art style not look too much like her manga’s art.

“This was partly because my Furuba art is old now, pure and simple, and also largely because I was in poor health back then (you can find more details about that in the afterword to the Collector’s Edition, if you’re curious), so my drawing was awfully shaky,” Takaya explained. “Because of that, I wanted them to rebuild the art as well.”

Takaya asked TMS Entertainment to respect the source material while still “creating the kind of work that will newly touch as many people as possible.”

What this means in practice is that the new anime has shuffled around certain plot events and added anime-only scenes to take into account certain plot development changes.

The biggest change is the overall tone of the remake in comparison to the 2001 anime. The reboot heightens the drama from the outset in order to maintain a consistent tone rather than overly focus on the comedy like the 2001 anime version.

Certain additional details like the Kyo and Yuki scenes in Episode 5 contribute to better-executed pacing for the story in comparison to both the original manga and anime.

The 2001 anime diverged from the manga source material so it had certain plot points that are unlikely to be included in the remake.

For example, Akito Sohma had a terminal illness that never took place in the manga. A major plot twist involving Akito was not revealed until manga Chapter 97, so it’s likely the anime could foreshadow the coming revelation in Fruits Basket Season 2.

Note: This article was initially published before Fruits Basket Episode 26 aired in Japan and will be significantly updated over time with more details.

The 26 episodes of the 2001 anime adapted only up through manga Volume 6 (which includes up through Chapter 42). Thus far, the pacing of the 2019 anime has adapted only one or two chapters per episode, with Episode 6 adapting a reshuffled version of Chapters 7 and 9.

Assuming the pacing does not accelerate greatly, this means the anime will not end with Fruits Basket Season 2. Instead, it seems very likely that the remake will finish off the manga’s story with 78 episodes in Fruits Basket Season 3 (which could be referred to as Fruits Basket 2021).

Fruits Basket: 2nd Season release date

As of the last update, TMS Entertainment, Funimation, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Fruits Basket Season 2 release date.

Although the title of the first season hints at the possibility of a “2nd Season,” the production of a sequel has not yet been announced.

However, the producers have promised to adapt the entire manga. When the Fruits Basket reboot was first announced the official announcement included the word “zenpen,” which means the “whole story.”

In a separate press release, Funimation claimed that the remake will be “covering the ENTIRE story of the original manga.”

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Fruits Basket: 2nd Season premiere date will occur in the future.

Assuming TMS Entertainment produces Fruits Basket Season 2 the premiere will depend on scheduling. TMS Entertainment, which is known for other anime such as Detective Conan, Lupin III, ReLIFE, Megalo Box (see our article on Megalo Box Season 2), is busy working on a Dr. Stone adaptation set for summer 2019.

Baki Season 2 (or Baki Part 3 on Netflix) will likely be coming up next on their production schedule.

Therefore, the release date for Fruits Basket: 2nd Season will likely be similar to the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime, which took a six-month break.

Unless there is an even longer delay between seasons, it’s very likely that Fruits Basket Season 2 will come out in early to mid-2020. If that’s the case, then Fruits Basket Season 3 could also release in 2021.

Hopefully, the ending of the first season will officially announce the production of Fruits Basket: 2nd Season.

Fruits Basket Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Who does Tohru end up with at the end of Fruits Basket? While that’s a common question by anime-only fans, this article is not going to give away everything!

Instead, we’ll be focusing on the overall plot development that will take place in the second season.

Note: This article was initially published before Fruits Basket Episode 26 aired in Japan. Spoilers for Fruits Basket Episode 27 and beyond will be added after the 1st Season finale has aired.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Fruits Basket Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!