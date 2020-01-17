Fruits Basket Season 2 anime confirmed for spring 2020 in new trailer

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The time frame for the Fruits Basket Season 2 release date has officially been confirmed to be scheduled for Spring 2020.

Avex Pictures also released a seven-minute Fruits Basket Season 2 trailer that gives a summary of the anime’s first season before previewing the anime’s second season.

The exact release date for Fruits Basket Season 2 has yet to be announced, but similar to the first season, which premiered on April 5, the second season will likely premiere in the first weeks of April 2020.

Some of the new cast members for the second season include Takuya Eguchi as Kakeru Manabe and Ai Kakuma as Machi Kuraki.

When the Fruits Basket reboot was first announced, they revealed the new anime series would fully adapt the Fruits Basket manga series by creator Natsuyuki Takaya.

What’s more, English dub voice actor Eric Vale may have accidentally leaked the total number of episodes when he said, “[N]ow they have redone the show in full, telling the story from beginning to end, 63 episodes in total.”

Vale eventually retracted this statement, claiming that he “talk[ed] out of [his] butt sometimes,” but so far, it’s the only hint leaked about how the length of the reboot.

The first season received 25 episodes — or two cours. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons, and anime seasons usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

Fruits Basket Season 2 anime could be two cours, although this is not confirmed. It’s also unknown whether the second season could be a split-cour anime, which is when a single anime season takes a broadcasting break for several months before resuming the second cour.

Assuming Fruits Basket Season 2 has 25 episodes, that means the Fruits Basket Season 3 anime could be the ending of the story.

But that depends on how animation studio TMS Entertainment (which is also producing Baki Season 2, Megalo Box Season 2, and the Dr. STONE Season 2 anime in 2020) handles the ending of the adaptation.

Fruits Basket Season 2 will have Momiji inviting Tohru and the others on a trip to the Sohma family summer cottage. But even as Tohru and Yuki enjoy swimming in the ocean, they are hit with an ominous premonition.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Fruits Basket Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!