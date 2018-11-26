Fruits Basket 2019 release date confirmed: New Fruits Basket ‘Season 2’ anime to reboot Fruits Basket manga story for Furuba’s Tohru – Will it include a Fruits Basket Another anime?

The release date for the new Fruits Basket 2019 anime has been confirmed to be coming up soon and anime fans are thrilled after waiting so many years. Back in 2005, Funimation had anime fans fold 1,000 paper origami cranes in hoping of Fruits Basket Season 2 being greenlit, but their wish was not granted… until now.

The fulfillment of this wish has been a long time coming, but it’ll come in a different form. Instead of being Fruits Basket Season 2, the new Furuba anime adaptation will be a complete Fruits Basket reboot that starts from the beginning of the story. What’s more, the Fruits Basket cast will be entirely different.

Manaka Iwami (Maquia in Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms) will play the main role of Tohru Honda. Nobunaga Shimazaki (Haruka in the Free! anime series) will voice rat boy Yuki Sohma. Yuma Uchida (Ein in Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) will be cat boy Kyo Sohma. Yuichi Nakamura (Gray in the Fairy Tail anime series) is playing as dog boy Shigure Sohma.

Tomokazu Seki, who played as Kyo in the 2001 Fruits Basket anime, said on Twitter that he is “looking forward to a cast that I can trust!” He told Nobunaga to “have fun playing Yuki!”

“A Furuba remake has been announced! I’m looking forward to the new Furuba!” Tomokazu tweeted. “This title has continued to receive love over time. I felt its power then and I can feel it now! I put my all into this title back then, and I’m cheering for it now, waiting to see how it will be reborn!”

The 2001 anime was produced by Studio Deen while Fruits Basket 2019 will be animated by TMS Entertainment. Director Yoshihide Ibata of FLCL Progressive and Attack On Titan Junior High fame will be helming the new Fruits Basket 2019 anime. Masaru Shindo is designing the characters while Taku Kishimoto provides series structure.

But what stands out the most is that the Fruits Basket manga creator Natsuki Takaya will serve as the executive supervisor on the anime staff.

“First of all, I’d like to offer my sincere congratulations to the staff for bringing us to this announcement day,” she said.

“I may be the manga author, but at the same time, I’m only the manga author. So I think this announcement is a long-awaited recognition of the efforts of all of those directly involved in the anime’s production, and that’s a relief to me.”

This article provides everything that is known about Fruits Basket Season 2 (Fruits Basket 2019) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Fruits Basket manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Fruits Basket manga, which ended its serialization way back in November 2006 with 136 chapters collected in 23 volumes. Tokyopop released an English translation of the entire manga series but starting in June 2016 Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 volumes.

The 2001 anime adaptation only covered the first six volumes of the manga and it began to diverge significantly with the story.

For example, the main antagonist Akito Sohma was given a terminal illness in the anime that didn’t exist in the manga. There was also a big plot twist regarding Akito that was not revealed until manga chapter 97 so it was not hinted at in the anime.

The number of episodes for Fruits Basket 2019 has not yet been announced, but it’s certain to be multiple cours or the pacing would be horribly rushed.

When the announcement for the new 2019 Fruits Basket reboot was made it included the word “zenpen,” which means the “whole story.” Funimation also confirmed that the anime is “covering the ENTIRE story of the original manga.”

But how closely will the new anime resemble the manga? Takaya says she thought she had closed the curtain on that chapter in her life.

While there were happy and fun times involved in writing the Fruits Basket manga, there were also painful and sad memories involved, as well. She thought she had found closure, but “a new anime means going back to the beginning.”

“What?! I closed the curtain on this and now you want to open it again?!?! (lol)” she wrote.

Because of these feelings, Takaya requested that Fruits Basket 2019 be produced with a “completely new team. Completely new. Every single person.” She wants TMS Entertainment to rebuild the Furuba world from scratch, including giving the anime reboot a new art style.

“Another request was to not make the art look too much like my art,” Takaya explained. “This was partly because my Furuba art is old now, pure and simple, and also largely because I was in poor health back then (you can find more details about that in the afterword to the Collector’s Edition, if you’re curious), so my drawing was awfully shaky. Because of that, I wanted them to rebuild the art as well.”

The creator has given TMS Entertainment the freedom do as they like but she’s also given them “detailed thoughts” on certain topics. She’s been able to attend voice recording sessions and the anime studio has implemented all of her specific requests.

In the end, she desires that they respect the source material while still “creating the kind of work that will newly touch as many people as possible.”

“I’ll be a viewer just like the rest of you when the broadcast begins, and I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

Fruits Basket Another anime possible?

While the new Fruits Basket anime will definitely cover the entire original story, nothing has yet been said about the Fruits Basket Another manga series released as a web series on the HanaLaLa website. Written by Natsuki Takaya as a direct Fruits Basket sequel, the plot takes place years after Tohru has graduated from high school.

The main protagonist is named Sawa Mitoma and she is struggling with extreme self-confidence issues as she enters high school. Sawa stutters when she speaks and is used to lonely lunches.

All of that begins to change when she meets two Sohma boys, Hajime Sohma and Mutsuki Sohma, the president and vice-president of the high school. But their first meeting isn’t exactly a tiding of great fortune since Sawa accidentally steps on Hajime’s face!

In late 2018, Takaya finished the serialization of the story of Fruits Basket Another with only 12 chapters contained in three volumes. It’s not exactly the final chapter since the creator intends on continuing the story with the one-shot manga.

Volume 2 was released in September 2017 while the English translation caught up on November 13, 2018. Volume 3 still has not released in Japan and the English translation of the third volume has not yet been announced.

Assuming that Fruits Basket 2019 is successful it wouldn’t be surprising if a Fruits Basket Another anime is eventually produced. The story only briefly hints at what happened in the future to Tohru and her friends in the Sohma family, but it’s a must for big Furuba fans.

Fruits Basket 2019 release date

As of the last update, TMS Entertainment and Funimation have only officially confirmed the production of the Fruits Basket reboot. The exact Fruits Basket “Season 2” release date has not yet been announced. Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.