Free! Season 4 release date: Will the Free! Iwatobi Swim Club anime have the boys dive into an Olympics future next?

Will Free! Season 4 allow the boys of the Iwatobi Swim Club to see their Olympic dreams take flight in the water? Years after the last season, Kyoto Animation brought the 2018 Free! Dive to the Future anime to our TV screens. The question is whether there is more to the story.

The Free! Iwatobi Swim Club anime was originally based on light novels written by Koji Oji. In 2011, the author received an honorable mention in the Kyoto Animation Award contest. Published back in 2013, there were only two novels and a book sequel was never written.

That did not stop the anime studio, which is well known for expanding on the premise of a book and creating rich anime original stories (Violet Evergarden Season 2 is very likely for this very reason).

Kyoto Animation followed up the first 2013 season with the 2014 Free! Eternal Summer. If you haven’t already watched the first two seasons, you should watch Free! Timeless Medley since the two-part movie series is simply a compilation of the first two seasons.

The 2017 movie Free! Take Your Marks! told four original stories set in early spring. It’s designed to lead up to the events of Free! Dive to the Future, the third season.

More of a slice of life anime, it told the story of Haruka and Makoto’s high school graduation. Rin continued his training in Australia while everyone else was trying to figure out what to do with their futures.

So far, the third season seems to be leaving plenty of room for Free! Season 4. The boys are reuniting in college and dealing with lingering fears from middle school.

New members are being added to the Iwatobi swim team. The third season is more about setting up their future rather than meeting it head-on, so it appears anime fans might look forward to Olympic swimming with the fourth season.

This article provides everything that is known about Free! Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Free! Season 4 release date – Can history be a guide to the future?

As of the last update, Kyoto Animation or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Free! Season 4 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Free! Season 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

Starting with the first season, Kyoto Animation started teasing fans about what to expect. The end card proclaimed, “See You Next Summer,” and sure enough the second season was about a summer.

That season ended with a with Rin and Haruka on the world stage and the words, “For the Future,” and the third season included the word “future” in the title. Similarly, the most recent film, the movie Free! Take Your Marks!, ended with the message “See You Next Stage.”

Therefore, if Kyoto Animation already has plans for producing Free! Season 4 then the end card of Free! Dive to the Future Episode 12 will probably contain a hint. Perhaps it will mention something about seeking Olympic glory? Let’s just hope the wait is not too long. Stay tuned!