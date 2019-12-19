Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5 announced in leaked Weekly Shonen Jump magazine scans: Food Wars! The Fifth Plate premiere set for April 2020

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5 anime has been confirmed in leaked scans of an upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Surprisingly, not only has the production of the Fifth Plate been announced, the announcement even contains the time frame for the Food Wars! Season 5 release date.

“Souma’s success in anime is not over yet!” says the official announcement in Weekly Shonen Jump. “TV broadcast cast for anime’s Season 5 set for April 2020. More details will be announced in the future.”

Some of those extra details could be announced this very weekend. A Food Wars! event at Jump Festa 2020 will feature an “important announcement” concerning the franchise. It’s always possible that the announcement could concern a Food Wars! manga sequel, but it’s more likely the Food Wars! The Fifth Plate anime will be announced.

After all, anime voice actors Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hisako Kanemoto, Minami Takahashi will be part of the announcement as well as Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma manga creator Yuto Tsukuda.

The Food Wars! Jump Festa event is set for 11:40 AM JST on December 22, 2019. For Western audiences, that’s 9:40 PM EST on December 21, 2019.

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate has officially been confirmed to be a single-cour anime season with 12 episodes. The finale, Food Wars! Season 4 Episode 12, will release for streaming on Crunchyroll on December 27, 2019.

In a behind-the-scenes Crunchyroll documentary, the animation staff at J.C. Staff confirmed that they had written an anime-original scene for the final episode of the fourth season.

The Food Wars! manga series ended in mid-2019 with Volume 36. However, there was a manga epilogue called Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma ~ Le Dessert that added three extra chapters and provided a peek into the future of the main characters.

Assuming that J.C. Staff does not make an original story arc for the anime’s ending, Food Wars! Season 5 should be adapting the infamous BLUE arc from the manga series.

It’s currently unknown if Food Wars! Season 5 will adapt the epilogue chapters, but assuming it does, the fifth season will likely be 13 episodes long (this is an educated guess, not confirmed information).

For more details and spoilers concerning the Food Wars! Season 5 anime, please see our full article. Stay tuned!