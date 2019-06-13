Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 production confirmed: Shokugeki no Soma: Shin no Sara (Food Wars! The Fourth Plate) premieres in late 2019

The production of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 has officially been confirmed by a recent announcement. Called Shokugeki no Soma: Shin no Sara (Food Wars! The Fourth Plate), the new anime is scheduled to premiere in October 2019, the fall 2019 anime season.

The story for the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 will be based on the manga series by writer Yuto Tsukuda and illustrator Shun Saeki. Started in 2012, the manga series is scheduled to end with Chapter 316 on June 17, 2019.

Manga Volume 35 came out June 3, 2019. Volume 36 will contain the manga’s ending in Chapter 316.

The official English translation by North American publisher VIZ Media is at Volume 30 and Volume 31 will be released on August 6, 2019. Volume 32 is scheduled for October 1, 2019, and Volume 33 set for December 3, 2019. The release dates for Volumes 34, 35, and 36 have not yet been announced for North American or the United States.

Although the announcement gives us the time frame for the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 release date, the number of episodes has not yet been confirmed. The manga has 99 chapters that have not been adapted by the anime, which is just right for 24 episodes.

The last season was a split-cour anime, which is when a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting. Considering that animation studio J.C. Staff is scheduled to release many different anime in late 2019, it’s possible Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 could be a split-cour anime season.

The other possibility is that the ending of the entire story will wait until Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5. Anime fans will just have to wait and watch how J.C. Staff adapts the final story arcs of the manga.

For more details and anime spoilers, please see our full-length article about the Food Wars! Season 4 release date. Stay tuned!