Food Wars! Season 5: Is Shokugeki no Soma ending with a final Fifth Plate?

Will Food Wars! Season 5 serve up a Fifth Plate of the popular Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime series? That’s a question worth asking now that the ending of Yukihira Soma’s story is in sight now that the Food Wars! manga has concluded.

Created by writer Yuto Tsukuda and illustrator Shun Saeki, the manga series ended in mid-2019 with Chapter 316 in Volume 36. However, there was a three-chapter epilogue called Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma ~ Le Dessert, bringing the total number of chapters for the entire story up to 319.

Thus far, the anime has been keeping up specific pacing by skimming or skipping certain chapters, but it animates the main beats of the story entirely.

Additionally, the anime reorganized the Regiment de Cuisine matches of the third season so that concurrent events flowed better in comparison to the jumping around and flashbacks that occurred in the manga.

In the fall of 2019, the anime finally reached its fourth season, Food Wars! The Fourth Plate. The anime’s story picked up again with the events from manga Volume 26.

By anime Episode 6, or halfway through the first “cour” of the Fourth Plate, the anime had adapted the manga’s story up through Chapter 243 of Volume 28.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Where does this leave Food Wars! Season 5? It depends on how many episodes the fourth season is given by animation studio J.C. Staff.

Unfortunately, the Fourth Plate’s official website still hasn’t listed a Blu-Ray/DVD page, so the episode count hasn’t been officially confirmed. However, a tweet from LiveChart claimed that the Fourth Plate would be 25 episodes based upon a snippet of the Japanese text of unknown origin.

If true, that would mean Food Wars! Season 4 Episode 25 will release in March 2020, but it’s also possible the fourth season will be a split-cour season yet again.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting. Since the third season of the Food Wars! anime was a split cour it wouldn’t be surprising if the fourth season similarly delays it’s second helping to April, in the spring of 2020.

"Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate" is listed with 25 episodes pic.twitter.com/5j7QFzNmIh — LiveChart.me (@LiveChart_me) October 12, 2019

For the sake of figuring out whether there will be a Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5 let’s assume that the Fourth Plate receives 25 episodes. Including the manga’s epilogue, the anime has 76 chapters left to adapt with 19 episodes.

Since the fourth season has already adapted 26 chapters with only six episodes, it seems like the fourth plate will leave anime audiences’ bellies too full for a fifth plate.

While that’s bad news for Food Wars! Season 5, the good news is that the anime’s fourth season should adapt the story to the final ending.

Of course, manga readers are hoping for an original anime ending that changes the story after the Regiment de Cuisine arc, but that’s another story entirely. Stay tuned!