Food Wars! Season 4 release date: Final season is Shokugeki no Soma: Shi no Sara (Food Wars! The Fourth Plate)? Shokugeki no Soma manga announcement makes Food Wars! Season 5 unlikely

Food Wars! Season 4 is shaping up to be the final season of the entire anime series. The story is based on the Food Wars! manga series that is published in Weekly Shonen Jump and the magazine announced that the entire manga is ending. Which means that Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 will also be the ending!

The manga announcement came out on June 3, 2019, with Weekly Shonen Jump stating that the manga’s ending would be released on June 17, 2019. The final chapter will be Food Wars! Chapter 316.

It’s possible that more information about Food Wars! Season 4 will be announced in the summer of 2019. Besides releasing the final chapter, Weekly Shonen Jump will be making a “big announcement” in June, which could be the confirmation of Shokugeki no Soma: Shi no Sara (Food Wars! The Fourth Plate).

The other option is that a Food Wars! manga sequel will be announced. When a manga series becomes this long it’s not unusual for a major turning point in the story to be the launch pad for a new name that resets the chapter and volume count.

With Fortune’s blessings, hopefully both Food Wars! Season 4 and a Shokugeki no Soma manga sequel will be announced on the same day.

This article provides everything that is known about Food Wars! Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Why this is not Food Wars Season 5: Split-Cour Food Wars! Season confuses fans

Will the real Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 please stand up? The last season of the popular ecchi/cooking anime series, Food Wars! The Third Plate, was a bit confusing to some fans since it was one of those rare split-cour anime seasons.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting. In fact, some anime fans are mistakenly looking for news about Food Wars! Season 5 already after the third season aired.

Part 2 of the third season was officially labeled as Food Wars! The Third Plate: Totsuki Train Arc. It finished off with Episode 24 on June 25, 2018, but the real fourth season should be called Shokugeki no Soma: Shi no Sara (Food Wars! The Fourth Plate). But the real question is, does the Shokugeki no Soma manga’s ending provide enough chapters for animation studio J.C. Staff to serve up another anime helping with a real Food Wars! Season 5?

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma manga compared to the anime: Let’s hope the final season isn’t rushed

The story of Soma Yukihira, Erina Nakiri, and other characters is based on the Food Wars! manga series by writer Yuto Tsukuda and illustrator Shun Saeki. Started in 2012, the manga series is already up to Volume 35 as of June 3, 2019. Volume 36 will contain the manga’s ending in Chapter 316.

The English translation by VIZ Media is up to Volume 30 and Volume 31 is scheduled to release on August 6, 2019. Volume 32 is set for October 1, 2019, and Volume 33 for December 3, 2019. The release dates for the English volumes 34, 35, and 36 have not yet been announced.

J.C. Staff aired the first two-cour season of the anime adaptation during the spring of 2015. The Second Plate was a shorter one-cour that aired a year later in 2016. The first half of the Third Plate finished in December 2017, whereas the second half found an ending in the middle of the Promotion Exams story arc.

The second cour of the third season was one of those rare anime where even fans of the manga believe the anime did a better job of presenting the story. Some chapters were skimmed or skipped, but the Regiment de Cuisine matches were reorganized so that concurrent events flowed better in comparison to the jumping around and flashbacks that occurred in the manga.

Here is a guide for how the anime episodes adapted the manga chapters:

Episode 13: Chapters, 167, 168, 170, and 171

Episode 14: Chapters 172, 173, 174, and 175

Episode 15: Chapters 172, 176, 177, 178, and 179

Episode 16: Chapters 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, and 188

Episode 17: Chapters 184, 185, 186, and 187

Episode 18: Chapters 188, 189, 190, 191, and 192

Episode 19: Chapters 193, 194, 200, and 201

Episode 20: Chapters 201, 202, 203, 204, and 205

Episode 21: Chapters 195, 196, 197, 198, 199, and 205

Episode 22: Chapters 206, 207, 208, and 209

Episode 23: Chapters 210, 211, 215, and 216

Episode 24: Chapters 211, 212, 213, 214, and 217

The second cour of the third season adapted about half of the 92 chapters comprising the Promotion Exams story arc, which ends with Chapter 263. Considering that the Third Plate left off with Chapter 217, the good news is that there are 99 chapters available for producing Food Wars! Season 4.

With that much source material available, Food Wars! Season 4 will likely maintain the same pacing and adapt the manga’s ending with a two-cour season with 24 episodes. Considering the busy scheduling of anime studios it’s possible we’re looking at a split-cour final season.

However, it’s also possible J.C. Staff will drag things out a bit. The 46 remaining chapters of the current Promotions Exam story are more than enough for the fourth season. The final 53 chapters comprise two short story arcs and the finale is the BLUE story arc.

Therefore, the second possibility is that Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5 will be the ending of the entire anime series. While that would mean waiting even longer to watch the manga’s ending be animated, there are far worse alternatives.

Let’s just hope the ending of the Food Wars! anime does not receive the Tokyo Ghoul: re treatment. If that happens, the final 99 chapters could be crammed into a single 12-episode season.

Impossible, you might say? Yes, Tokyo Ghoul:re was produced by Studio Pierrot, not J.C. Staff, but publisher Shueisha is the producer for the anime production committee for both series. We’ll just have to wait and see which direction the committee chooses to go.

Food Wars! Season 4 release date: The ride should Start Up Again Quickly

As of the last update, Shueisha, J.C. Staff, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Food Wars! Season 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

Considering how the manga’s plot is laid out, it makes sense to finish adapting the current story arc and leave a future story arc for a single-cour Shokugeki no Soma Season 5. The ending of the Promotion Exams story arc is a good stopping point, especially considering that the next two story arcs are short and focused on hot springs and beaches.

Yes, the Food Wars! anime will be checking off both those boxes with the finale! Although, it could be argued that the Food Wars! OVA 3 released back in 2017 already fulfilled that role

In the best case scenario, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 will be announced during the summer or fall of 2019 and the anime’s premiere could be during the winter or spring 2020 anime season.

It’s certainly not going to happen in 2019 since J.C. Staff is working on several big projects in the second half of 2019, including DanMachi Season 2 (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2), the KonoSuba movie, Netflix’s High Score Girl Season 2, A Certain Scientific Accelerator, A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3, Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?, and several other anime.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The Third Plate’s train ride may have ended but the Regiment de Cuisine still has a ways to go. Soma Yukihira surprised everyone by stir-frying soba noodles and winning with his Yukihira Style Barley Flour Soba, but that only finishes off the 1st Bout.

The remaining four bouts will pit the rebels against the Central. Soma will be taking a breather at first, while Terunori Kuga faces off against 1st seat Eishi Tsukasa in a wished-for revenge match. Tsukasa actually forgot Kuga’s name after their first Shookugeki, so Kuga is out to prove he’s not just some random face in the crowd that’s easily forgotten.

As with past episodes, the cooking will be intermixed with flashbacks that explain the backstory and thus motivations for the chefs. For example, one of the “ingredients”, a live alligator, manages to (briefly) escape Rindou Kobayashi’s hands in the middle of a Shokugeki! She butchers the alligator on the spot (PETA will not approve) and entertains audiences with her rare ingredients expertise.

Without getting into detail, here is a list of the remaining culinary themes that end up being picked via the lottery drawing system.

2nd Bout

Green Tea (Not just a drink; they create dishes which use the flavor and aroma of green tea leaves.)

Chili Peppers

Tuna

3rd Bout

Butter (This is where Soma enters the fray once again. Both competitors end up going the seafood route.)

Beef

Apple

4th Bout

Muscovado Sugar (Erina Nakiri’s first match in the Regiment de Cuisine.)

Wild Rabbit

Spear Squid

The bouts whittle down the ranks of the remaining chefs until only two people are left standing on each side. And, of course, there will be some ecchi moments.

The always slick headmaster Azami Nakamura also tries to pull a fast one in the middle of the tournament by replacing the three judges…with himself.

He claims he wants to be a judge because he never got to taste his daughter Erina’s cooking during the Moon Banquet Festival. When others rightfully object, he pulls in two other respected WGO (World Gourmet Officers) officers to serve as replacement judges, thus stacking the deck against the Rebels.

Surprisingly, Senzaemon Nakiri sides with Azami, which means Azami has hijacked the judging panel. But Soma is calm during the whole affair, calling it a lucky break since now Azami himself has joined the battle of his own free will.

The 5th Bout is where things will get a bit more interesting. Senzaemon proposes a two-versus-two cooking match, with each team member creating a complimentary appetizer and main dish. Azami agrees to the terms for the final round of the Regiment de Cuisine.

Unlike the previous bouts, there is no clearly-defined culinary theme for creating the dish, which means there are no boundaries. The only stipulation is that the dish must represent true gourmet cooking.

Soma Yukihira and Erina Nakiri must work together since they’re the last two remaining Rebels. They’ll be facing off against Rindo Kobayashi and Eishi Tsukasa for determining the fate of the Totsuki Culinary Academy. Will Soma be able to overcome Azami’s biased tastebuds?

This article won’t spoil the story arcs’ ending, but we will skip ahead four months later to when things start getting a little spicey (and we’re not talking about the food). Erina ends up sending Megumi and Soma to investigate a mystery at a hot springs resorts town, but the two find themselves sharing a single bedroom!

Eventually, they unmask the dastardly “villain” behind the crimes involving chefs. It turns out a new organization called the Les Cuisiniers Noirs (Midnight Chefs) is behind the mystery. They are an eccentric group of chefs who work for criminal groups in environments where one mistake could result in death.

And wouldn’t you know it, it’s not long before Soma finds himself challenged by a school teacher named Suzuki working at Totsuki Culinary Academy. Absurdly, Suzuki openly talks about making Erina his wife! He’s not kidding because he sends Erina multiple flower bouquets per day and he claims that only his cooking can please Erina’s God Tongue.

But the shocking part is that Suzuki wins the Shokugeki against Soma! That shouldn’t be too surprising since Suzuki has a connection to Soma’s father, never mind his hidden agenda for Totsuki.

Suzuki likes to goad competitors into wagering their own cooking knives so he can add them to his personal collection. But he’s not simply collecting them. The young man has a skill called Cross Knives where he absorbs the essence of a chef’s cooking abilities by taking their knives.

The second years are in the middle of the final exams, which is challenging enough by itself but now there is the prospect of entering a world youth cooking competition called BLUE ( Bishoku Leading Under-35 Entrance). While it sounds like just another cooking competition the stakes have never been higher.

Erina agrees to marry Suzuki if she loses to him in the BLUE competition. What’s more, the Les Cuisiniers Noirs kidnap Erina and take her to their hideout since it turns out the Noirs will also be competing at BLUE.

Soma also has a personal stake in BLUE. His father, Joichiro, visits and offers to give Soma the Yukihira diner. But Soma says he will not inherit Yukihira unless he wins BLUE since he believes he wouldn’t be worthy otherwise.

Unfortunately, Shokugeki no Soma anime fans will have to wait until Food Wars! Season 4 to find out what happens at the ending. Let’s just hope J.C. Staff does not make audiences simmer on the stove. Stay tuned!