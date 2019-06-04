Food Wars! Season 4 to be the final season based on announcement about Shokugeki no Soma manga ending?

Food Wars! Season 4 seems like it like will be the final season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime adaptation based on a recent announcement. Weekly Shonen Jump announced that the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma manga (assuming no delays) will be ending on June 17, 2019.

That leaves only three manga chapters left to go before the entire story is finished with Food Wars! Chapter 316. Considering that the last anime season left off with Chapter 217, that gives 99 chapters for Food Wars! Season 4.

To put that information into perspective, the 12 episodes of Season 3 Part 2 adapted about half of the 92 chapters comprising the Promotion Exams manga story arc, which ends with Chapter 263. Therefore, Food Wars! Season 4 could maintain the same pacing and finish off the manga’s ending with a two-cour season with 24 episodes.

However, it’s also possible that Food Wars! Season 4 could adapt only the current story arc, which would mean the final season would be Food Wars! Season 5. The other option is to release another split-cour season again (a “split cour” is when a single anime season takes a broadcasting break for several months).

It’s possible anime fans will finally get a hint about the Food Wars! Season 4 release date time frame by the end of June 2019. Weekly Shonen Jump is promising a “big announcement” alongside the release of the final manga chapter, which could be the confirmation of the fourth season of the anime adaptation.

The other possibility is that a Food Wars! manga sequel will be announced. Writer Yuto Tsukuda and illustrator Shun Saeki have been working on the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma manga since 2012 and Volume 35 released on June 3, 2019. Volume 36 will contain the manga’s ending. When a manga series reaches that many volumes it’s not unusual for a major turning point in the story to be the launch pad for a new name that resets the chapter and volume count.

With any luck, both Food Wars! Season 4 and a manga sequel will be announced. Stay tuned!