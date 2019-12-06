Food Wars! S4 documentary shows how to cook real recipes from Shokugeki no Soma anime in Crunchyroll behind the scenes video

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Ever wanted to know how to make the real-life recipes from the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime series?

Today, Crunchyroll is premiering Behind The Scenes of Food Wars! | The Making of an Anime, a documentary featuring the creative team behind the anime Food Wars! The Fourth Plate.

Based on the hit weekly Shonen manga title written by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki, the fourth season in the anime series is animated by animation studio J.C.Staff.

The series follows Yukihira Soma, a middle school student who is determined to surpass his father’s culinary skills. Once his father decides to close down their family restaurant, he’s enrolled in an elite culinary school where students compete in food competitions called shokugeki.

The story follows his ability to keep up with his classmates in the kitchen.

The 42-minute documentary follows the Food Wars! anime team at J.C.Staff through their creative process for creating the episodes for the Fourth Plate. What’s more, they also take us through the tasty process of creating the dishes featured in the show.

The full documentary is available now on YouTube. Next week on Friday, December 13, you can watch the Food Wars! documentary streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV.

For those still watching the Food Wars! Season 4 anime, the official website confirmed that the fourth season would have at least 12 episodes. However, there are unverified reports that Food Wars! S4 is a split-cour.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting. Since the third season of the Food Wars! anime was a split cour, it wouldn’t be surprising if Food Wars! Season 4 is also a split-cour anime.

If the rumor is true, that means Food Wars! Season 4 Part 2 could come out sometime in 2020, most likely April. Otherwise, the anime adaptation of the final manga story, the BLUE arc, will have to wait until Food Wars! Season 5. Stay tuned!