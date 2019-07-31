Fist of the North Star: Kenshiro ‘You Are Already Dead’ 1/4 Scale Statue by Prime 1 Studio available for pre-order

“You are already broke” — or at least your wallet is going to feel that way once you put in your pre-order for this Fist of the North Star: Kenshiro “You Are Already Dead” 1/4 Scale Statue.

It’s a beautiful display piece for fans of the classic anime ‘Fist of the North Star’ which follows the adventures of the martial artist known as Kenshiro as he dishes out justice in a brutal post-apocalyptic world.

This collectible of the chosen successor of Hokuto Shinken (北斗神拳 Big Dipper God Fist) stands at about 28″ tall on top of a custom display base and features Kenshiro pointing in his iconic “Omae wa Mou Shindeiru” (“You Are already Dead”) pose.

There’s two versions available with the deluxe version that includes a Nio Guardians themed statue base in place of the standard base. The standard edition will run you $599 and the deluxe edition, which is limited to 500 pieces, will cost you $899. Pre-orders are now available via Sideshow.



(images via TOYARK)