First look at Funimation’s Yu Yu Hakusho SteelBook set

When you list the pantheon of classic shonen anime, the series Yu Yu Hakusho by Yoshihiro Togashi usually enters the conversation somewhere. It’s a fantastic show and has been released numerous times on DVD and Blu-ray. Now another Blu-ray release is scheduled and it comes with a fancy SteelBook as well.

Recently Funimation has teased a first look at the upcoming Blu-ray box sets on their official Twitter and it looks great! It’ll be the first of the upcoming special edition Blu-rays that collects one of the four major story arcs of the series.

First SteelBook for the new Yu Yu Hakusho set has been revealed and we need it ASAP. 👀https://t.co/jH7RJIe6bc — Funimation 🧪⚛️ (@FUNimation) August 2, 2019

For those who haven’t yet experienced the show that is ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’, it follows the story of a fourteen year old delinquent named Yusuke Urameshi who secretly has a heart of gold.

Through a series of circumstances he finds himself dead, a spirit detective, a participant in a marital arts tournament in the Underworld, and more. He doesn’t go at it alone though, he’s joined by his former rival Kuwabara, demon assassin Hiei, and fox demon Kurama.

The series is broken up into four story arcs with the Spirit Detective Arc being the first of them and collected in the SteelBook edition Blu-ray.

You can make your pre-order now on the Funimation online store for $37.49, including a digital copy as well as the physical discs which collects episodes one to twenty eight (112 episodes in total).