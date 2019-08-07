First look at Attack On Titan Erwin Smith Figma

If you’re a fan of the anime series Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin), you’ll want to scope out this new addition to the Figma series by Max Factory.

After calculating the votes from the 10th Anniversary Next Figma Survey, the Erwin Smith figure is going to be available soon.

The 13th commander of the Survey Corps even comes with a horse figurine which you can place in a variety of poses. The Erwin Smith figure itself stands at 5.9″ tall, highly articulated with smooth yet poseable Figma joints.

Sculpted by Shinji Koshinuma and Nobuhiko Asahina, the figure includes three face plates (glaring, shouting, and gritted teeth), ultrahard steel blades, vertical maneuvering equipment, effect parts, Survey Corps mantle, and a Figma stand.

I got to say, it does look great and is a must-have for any fan of Attack on Titans collectibles. It also looks like the figure’s right arm is actually detachable.

The Erwin Smith figure (with eyebrows on point) with the horse will retail at around $113.99 with an estimated shipping date of May 2020.

Pre-orders can be made right now via the GOODSMILE Online Shop. Are you planning on ordering one? Let us know.