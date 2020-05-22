Fire Force Season 3 release date: Enen no Shouboutai Season 3 to adapt manga’s ending

The Fire Force Season 3 anime will tell the final tale of Shinra in the Enen no Shouboutai manga’s ending. But the real shocking news is that Fire Force creator Atsushi Ohkubo has announced that this story will be his final manga!

Fire Force Season 2 is being produced by animation studio David Production, which is best known for creating the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and Cells at Work! (both Cells At Work! Season 2 and a Cells At Work! Code Black anime is confirmed for 2021).

Most of the primary production staff at David Production returned for making the Fire Force Season 2 anime. However, there were significant staff changes, including the main director changing.

It’s likely that some staff changes will also happen for the Fire Force Season 3 anime.

Director Tatsumi Minakawa (who is also supervising the scriptwriting process) replaced director Yuki Yase from the first season. CGI director Shin’ya Takano also replaced Daisuke Kusaka.

Many of the ex-SHAFT creators returned for the second season. Character designer Hideyuki Morioka and Chief Animation Director Yoshio Kozakai both worked together at SHAFT on Kizumonogatari.

They were joined by second Chief Animation Director Yumenosuke Tokuda (Haikyuu!! Season 4, Infinite Dendrogram, Naruto Shippuden).

Animators Kazuhiro Miwa (Tokyo Ghoul, Noragami, Attack On Titan), Hiroyuki Ookaji, and Riki Matsuura were all involved with SHAFT projects in recent years. They were joined by Neito Hirohara.

Writer Yamato Haishima has been handling the scripts and series composition.

Katsumi Terahigashi (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Psycho-Pass) provides storyboards. Composer Kenichiro Suehiro (Goblin Slayer, Golden Kamuy, Re:ZERO) provided the music.

Note: The Fire Force Season 3 staff positions are based on info from the second season and will likely be updated in the future.

The Fire Force Season 3 opening (OP) theme song music and ending (ED) have not yet been announced.

The number of episodes has not yet been confirmed, but it’s predicted that Enen no Shouboutai Season 3 could be at least two cours again based on the final story arcs of the manga series.

The Fire Force Season 2 anime aired in July 2020.

The English dub by FUNimation was delayed since the dubbing house “temporarily paused SimulDub production for the remainder of the current and upcoming seasons” in 2020 due to the impact of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

This article provides everything known about Fire Force Season 3 (Enen no Shouboutai Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Enen no Shouboutai Season 3 to adapt the Fire Force manga’s ending?

The story for the Fire Force anime is based on the Enen no Shouboutai manga by writer and illustrator Atsushi Ohkubo. He is the creator of the popular Soul Eater manga series, which also received an anime adaptation in the past.

Please read our exclusive interview with the Fire Force manga creator. He discusses the planned number of volumes, the series’ ending, and how Shinra’s name is relevant to the central mystery of the story.

Serialized weekly since 2015 in Weekly Shonen Magazine, the Fire Force manga is up to Volume 23 as of May 2020. Fire Force Volume 24 is scheduled to come out on July 17, 2020.

The official English translation of the Fire Force manga series is being released in North America by Kodansha USA. As of April 21, 2020, the English manga was up to Volume 18.

Fire Force Volume 19 is scheduled to hit on August 25, 2020, Volume 20 on October 20, 2020, and Volume 21 on December 15, 2020.

In the author’s notes section of Volume 23, Ohkubo hinted that the Enen no Shouboutai manga’s ending is on the horizon. He said that the manga’s story is in its “final stage.”

That does not necessarily mean that the final chapter is right around the corner. The final story arc(s) for a manga series can sometimes stretch out for quite a while.

For example, the Demon Slayer manga’s ending story arc was more than a third of the chapter count.

In the July 2019 Fire Force interview with Monsters and Critics, Ohkubo said he’s aiming for Volume 30 being the ending of the entire story. At the same time, this stopping point is flexible, and “it could change,” but there will be “no more than 50” volumes.

“I did have an ending in mind from the very beginning of the creative process, but it was not anything too set in stone,” Ohkubo explained. “As I’m creating I’ll come up with different ideas to make the series interesting and fun. It is flexible, but my older manga stories also lead to the ending I had in mind from the beginning.”

Considering that the Soul Eater manga ended with Volume 25, Fire Force ending with 30 volumes isn’t too short. At the time Ohkubo gave the exclusive interview, he considered Volume 16 to be “past the midpoint” of the story.

If Ohkubo sticks to his plan, then Fire Force Volume 30 will end somewhere around Chapter 267 since Volume 23 included up through Chapter 204.

Assuming the weekly manga doesn’t go on a significant hiatus in 2020, the ending should come out in the first half of 2021.

In addition, Ohkubo also shocked the manga world by stating in Volume 23 that Fire Force will be his “last manga” series. He’s asking that fans join him “until the very end” of Fire Force’s story.

What does Ohkubo’s announcement mean for the Fire Force Season 3 anime? The second season was only 24 episodes long, but the length of the final season depends on the final manga chapter count and how the second season adapted the story.

The first season adapted up through Chapter 90 of Volume 11, the ending of the Netherworld arc. It’s predicted that the second season will pick up with Chapter 91 and find an ending somewhere around Chapter 197 of Volume 23.

It’s the best possible stopping point for the second season since that chapter finishes a dramatic story arc that ends with a major turning point for all of Company 8.

Earlier story arcs do not offer a better stopping point since Chapter 166 ends in a rematch fight, and then the following arc is largely focused on training.

That means the second season should be faster-paced since it’s adapting over 100 chapters. All in all, the second season could be adapting nine story arcs.

Such a stopping point would perfectly set up the Enen no Shouboutai Season 3 anime for being 24 episodes again. There would be around 90 chapters left to adapt, so the scriptwriters for Fire Force’s final season would not need to condense the story as much.

Let’s hope the animators at David Production do the Fire Force manga’s ending justice!

Enen no Shouboutai Season 3 release date

As of the last update, Kodansha, Funimation, David Production, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Fire Force Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of Enen no Shouboutai Season 3 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Fire Force Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

Assuming that the production of the second season is not delayed by lockdowns caused by COVID-19 the finale episode should air in December 2020.

So far, the only projects David Production has announced for 2021 is Cells At Work! Season 2 and the Spriggan reboot (the 2021 Cells At Work! Code Black is being produced by a different studio).

It’s predicted that the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 anime release date will be set for late 2021 based on coronavirus pandemic delays and the scheduling of the studio.

The primary staff is entirely different for David Production’s adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, so the JoJo Part 6: Stone Ocean anime should not cause any delays for Fire Force Season 3 anime.

Therefore, assuming the manga indeed ends with Volume 30 in early 2021, it’s possible the Fire Force Season 3 production could be scheduled for late 2021 or 2022.

Fire Force Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Here’s the official plot summary for the entire series:

“Year 198 of the Solar Era in Tokyo, special fire brigades are fighting against a phenomenon called spontaneous human combustion where humans beings are turned into living infernos called ‘Infernals’. While the Infernals are first generation cases of spontaneous human combustion, later generations possess the ability to manipulate flames while retaining human form. Shinra Kusakabe, a youth who gained the nickname Devil’s Footprints for his ability to ignite his feet at will, joins the Special Fire Force Company 8 which composes of other flames users as they work to extinguish any Infernals they encounter. As a faction that is creating Infernals appears, Shira begins to uncover the truth behind a mysterious fire that caused the death of his family twelve years ago.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Fire Force Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!