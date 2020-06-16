Fire Force Season 2 release date announced: Enen no Shouboutai Season 2 premieres July 2020

The exact Fire Force Season 2 release date has finally been officially confirmed. The Enen no Shouboutai Season 2 premiere date is scheduled for July 3, 2020, the summer 2020 anime season.

The announcement was made by the official Fire Force Twitter account. They posted a photo of an advertisement that is being used at “30 stations near Kanto, such as Tokyo Station, Ueno Station, Funabashi, and Omiya.”

The advertisement shows Shinra and the rest of Company 8. They asked that if anyone sees the visual for the Fire Force team that they post a picture to social media.

Notably, the announcement lists Fire Force 2 as being the “second chapter” of the anime series. FUNimation has specifically referred to the new anime episodes as being Fire Force Season 2 in the new trailer and Crunchyroll News also calls it Enen no Shouboutai Season 2.

But anime season labeling can be confusing and it’s questionable whether the continuation is the “true” second season or the “2nd chapter” of a split-cour first season.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is when a single anime season takes a TV broadcasting break for several months before resuming.

However you want to refer to Fire Force 2, what is known for certain is that the second chapter is being produced by animation studio David Production, which is best known for creating the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and Cells at Work! (both Cells At Work! Season 2 and a Cells At Work! Code Black anime are confirmed for 2021).

Most of the primary production staff at David Production has been confirmed to be returning for Fire Force Season 2. The biggest difference is that Fire Force Episode 12 director Tatsumi Minakawa (who is also supervising the scriptwriting process) is replacing director Yuki Yase from the first season.

The Fire Force Season 2 opening (OP) theme song music is “SPARK-AGAIN” by Aimer, and it’s featured in the above trailer. The ending (ED) will be performed by Cidergirl.

Fire Force manga’s ending will be the last story by Soul Eater creator Atsushi Ohkubo

The story for the Fire Force anime is based on the Enen no Shouboutai manga by writer and illustrator Atsushi Ohkubo. In the author’s notes section of Volume 23, Ohkubo announced that Fire Force would be his “last manga” series. He’s asking that fans join him “until the very end” of the story.

Please read our exclusive interview with the Fire Force manga creator. He discusses the planned number of volumes, the series’ ending, and how Shinra’s name is relevant to the central mystery of the story.

Fire Force Season 3 could be the anime’s ending?

The first season of the anime series adapted up through Chapter 90 of Volume 11, the ending of the Netherworld arc. Based on the pacing of the manga’s story, Fire Force 2 is predicted to adapt all the way up through Chapter 197 of Volume 23, which would mean that the second season has two cours.

The manga series is currently up to Fire Force Chapter 222, which should eventually be released as part of Fire Force Volume 25. Assuming that the manga ends with Volume 30 as Ohkubo predicted in summer 2019, it’s likely that the anime series will end with the Fire Force Season 3 anime.

For more details and full spoilers for the Fire Force Season 2 anime please see our related article.