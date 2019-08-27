Fire Force Season 2 release date: Enen no Shouboutai Part 2 anime sequel in 2020? Manga’s ending discussed by creator Atsushi Okubo [Spoilers]

Fire Force Season 2 will be generating a lot more heat as the story of Shinra Kusakabe begins to grow in fiery. Anime fans should consider themselves lucky since it appears that Enen no Shouboutai Season 2 will be coming out sooner rather than later!

Animation studio David Production, which is best known for creating JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Cells at Work! is producing the Fire Force anime. The primary production staff at David Production have not yet been confirmed to be returning for Fire Force Season 2. But it is safe to say that when David Production set up this team, they got SHAFTed… but in the best possible way.

Studio SHAFT is probably best known for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime and the Kizumonogatari vampire movie series. Recently, many talented creators at SHAFT jumped ship. David Production hired many of them to fill in permanent positions (anime creators are usually freelance).

Director Yuki Yase (Mekaku City Actors, Hidamari Sketch × Honeycomb) left SHAFT to direct the Enen no Shouboutai anime at David Production. It appears that a bunch of ex-SHAFT creators has joined him in this endeavor as part of the key staff.

Character designer Hideyuki Morioka and Chief Animation Director Yoshio Kozakai both worked together at SHAFT on Kizumonogatari. Animators Kazuhiro Miwa (Tokyo Ghoul, Noragami, Attack On Titan), Hiroyuki Ookaji, and Riki Matsuura were all involved with SHAFT projects in recent years.

But it’s not like everyone is from SHAFT. Writer Yamato Haishima is handling the scripts and series composition. Katsumi Terahigashi (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Psycho-Pass, Noragami, Cardcaptor Sakura, Samurai Flamenco) is providing storyboards. Composer Kenichiro Suehiro (Goblin Slayer, Golden Kamuy, Re:ZERO) provides the music.

Mrs. Green Apple performed Fire Force’s opening theme song “Inferno.” Keina Suda performed the anime TV show’s ending theme song, “Veil.”

Starting with Fire Force Episode 13, the anime’s opening will be “Mayday” as performed by coldrain.

The first 24 episodes of the Fire Force anime will arrive in seven Blu-ray/DVD volumes. The following is the release dates and number of episodes per volume.

For those still watching the anime, Fire Force Episode 13 will air October 2019. The ending of the first part, Fire Force Episode 24, will air December 2019. Fire Force Episode 25 should air in 2020 (see below for more details).

This article provides everything known about Fire Force Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Fire Force manga compared to the anime

The story for the Fire Force anime is based on the Enen no Shouboutai manga by writer and illustrator Atsushi Okubo. He is the creator of the popular Soul Eater manga series, which also received an anime adaptation in the past.

“The real heroes closest to us are the firefighters all around us. They’re the closest thing we have to a hero, so I really wanted to create a manga that gives them the spotlight,” Okubo said. “I think even if you’re in the fantasy world, you’re still going to have fires, right, so who puts those out? That’s why we need firefighters in this fantasy world, and they have to fight fires with fantasy powers.”

Serialized weekly since 2015 in Weekly Shonen Magazine, the Fire Force manga chapters include 18 volumes as of August 16, 2019. Volume 19 is scheduled to come out on September 17, 2019.

The official English translation of the Fire Force manga series is being released in North America by Kodansha USA. As of June 25, 2019, the English manga was up to Volume 16. Fire Force Volume 17 is scheduled to hit on September 24, 2019, Volume 18 on December 17, 2019, and Volume 19 on March 17, 2020.

Everyone agrees that the Fire Force anime’s first two episodes are an absolute blast. Following the manga pretty closely, this new world is revealed with artistic flair while giving emotional depth to the characters. In later episodes, the story gives way to ecchi excesses, but that change in tone can’t be blamed on David Production.

The manga creator loves his ecchi jokes (never mind the sexy nun fetish). It wasn’t too surprising when cat girl Tamaki Kotatsu and her “Lucky Lecher Lure” introduced a fan service gimmick in the anime. The problem is that such gimmicks are quite a tonal shift from poignant emotional scenes and development of the story’s overarching mystery.

Hopefully, the anime tones down these moments from the manga a bit.

Episode 3 opened up by reordering the presentation of events for a dramatic impact. The opening scene initially took place after the Rookie Games ended.

The episode increased the pacing significantly by adapting about 5.5 chapters. Considering that Shinra’s battle with Joker took place, this isn’t too surprising. The anime also skipped the introduction of Company 2’s Juggernaut character and his corresponding rescue by Captain Honda.

The episode also skipped Tamaki grabbing Shinra in an awkward spot when they rocketed up through the roof of the Rookie Games training area. It was good to see the anime dropping that moment of lewdness since adolescent urges are out of place in an otherwise tense scene.

This fast pacing continued into Episode 4, which reordered things slightly by yanking from an earlier chapter the scene where Princess Hibana walks on her lackey’s backs. The most significant storytelling change by the anime was how the courtroom crowd oddly stood stock still (shouldn’t they be animated fleeing?).

In the manga, when firefighter-turned-murderer Setsuo Miyamoto started turning into an Infernal, people began laughing and declared that the great sun god was punishing the murderer. He then went on a killing spree, murdering bystanders, but the anime cut the horror of the moment down significantly.

Again, the anime cut back on the lewdness slightly when Shinra was on his face before Princess Hibana. In the anime, it was made evident by Shinra’s facial expression that he accidentally looked up Hibana’s skirt, but the manga graphically depicted the upskirt peek.

Episode 5 reordered and skimmed events slightly but kept up the fast pacing, but Episode 6 slowed down a bit by adapting a little under four chapters. Based on these first six episodes, the overall picture is that David Production’s writers intend on condensing story events from the manga while staying true to the heart of the story.

Assuming that David Production maintains the same comfortable pacing when adapting the manga series, Episode 24 could adapt up through either Chapter 90 (Volume 11) or Chapter 99 (Volume 12). Both chapters offer a good stopping point. Finishing at least by Chapter 90 is necessary since it’s the ending of the longest story arc in the manga series thus far.

The good news is that by the beginning of 2020 the manga series will provide plenty of source material for producing Fire Force Season 2 quickly. Better yet, English-speaking manga readers can read ahead of the anime. The official translation has already released chapters that will be adapted by Enen no Shouboutai Season 2.

The only bad news is that producing Fire Force Season 3 may need to wait until the ending of the Enen no Shouboutai manga series.

Fire Force manga ending around Volume 30

In a July 2019 Fire Force interview with Monsters and Critics, creator Atsushi Okubo said he’s aiming for Volume 30 being the ending of the entire story. At the same time, this stopping point is flexible and “it could change” but there will be “no more than 50” volumes.

“I did have an ending in mind from the very beginning of the creative process, but it was not anything too set in stone,” Okubo explained. “As I’m creating I’ll come up with different ideas to make the series interesting and fun. It is flexible, but my older manga stories also lead to the ending I had in mind from the beginning.”

Considering that the Soul Eater manga ended with Volume 25, Fire Force ending with 30 volumes isn’t too short. Okubo considers Volume 16 to be “past the midpoint” of the story and by late August 2019 the manga artist had already created 186 chapters, which is enough for up through Volume 21.

If Okubo sticks to his plan, then Volume 30 will end somewhere around Chapter 270. Assuming the weekly manga doesn’t go on a significant hiatus, the ending of the manga should come out either at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

Enen no Shouboutai Season 2 release date: Will Episode 25 be considered Fire Force Part 2?

As of the last update, Kodansha, Funimation, David Production, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Fire Force Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of Enen no Shouboutai Season 2 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Enen no Shouboutai Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Officially, the website for the Fire Force anime has only listed two cours composed of 24 episodes for the first season. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour. But already there are multiple respected sources claiming that Fire Force Episode 25 is already on the horizon.

Back in June 2019, anime news leaker SPY claimed that “Fire Force TV anime will have 4 cours.” This info contradicted the French streaming service ADN (Anime Digital Network) which had previously listed Fire Force with only 24 episodes, but other sources for anime news claimed ADN was wrong.

“Fire Force is most definitely not two cours,” wrote Yonkou Productions in mid-June 2019. “The French streaming site spoke too soon on that and it’s actually four cours.”

Fast forward to July 2019 and kVin of the respected Sakuga Blog was telling anime fans that we should be expecting to watch 24 episodes followed by a three to six-month hiatus before the next set of 24 episodes release in 2020. That would put the time frame for Fire Force Season 2 release date in either April 2020 or July 2020.

This release schedule would be similar to the Sword Art Online: Alicization break. The third season of SAO went on hiatus after airing 24 episodes and then will resume with Part 2 near the end of 2019.

The real question is whether the next set of 24 episodes will be considered Enen no Shouboutai Season 2 or just a single split-cour season. A “split-cour” is when a single anime season takes a TV broadcasting break for several months before resuming.

After all, seasons 2 and 3 of the Overlord anime series both came out in 2018 yet were considered separate seasons. On the other hand, the third seasons of both Attack On Titan and Food Wars! were considered split-cour anime seasons.

Therefore, it’s possible that the episodes planned for 2020 release would be considered Fire Force Part 2. That would mean the manga’s ending would be adapted by the “real” Fire Force Season 2.

Fire Force Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Fire Force Episode 24 aired in Japan. Spoilers for Fire Force Episode 25 and beyond will be added after the 1st Season finale has aired.

Here’s the official plot summary:

“Year 198 of the Solar Era in Tokyo, special fire brigades are fighting against a phenomenon called spontaneous human combustion where humans beings are turned into living infernos called ‘Infernals’. While the Infernals are first generation cases of spontaneous human combustion, later generations possess the ability to manipulate flames while retaining human form. Shinra Kusakabe, a youth who gained the nickname Devil’s Footprints for his ability to ignite his feet at will, joins the Special Fire Force Company 8 which composes of other flames users as they work to extinguish any Infernals they encounter. As a faction that is creating Infernals appears, Shira begins to uncover the truth behind a mysterious fire that caused the death of his family twelve years ago.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Fire Force Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!