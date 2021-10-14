Fire Force manga ending in 2022? Enen no Shouboutai manga’s final story arc has begun

Shinra Kusakabe’s story is coming to a close in the Fire Force manga. Pic credit: Atsushi Ohkubo

Is the Fire Force manga ending relatively soon? The Enen no Shouboutai manga’s ending is coming up on the horizon since creator Atsushi Ohkubo has confirmed that the final story arc has begun.

The announcement was made in October 2021 by Weekly Shonen Issue 46, 2021. The magazine confirmed that Fire Force Chapter 287 was the beginning of the final arc.

In Japanese narratives, there is a four-act structure known as Kishōtenketsu.

Ki : Introduction

Shō : Development

Ten : Twist (complication)

Ketsu : Conclusion (reconciliation)

During the Twist phase, the story turns toward an unexpected development, and it contains the yama, or climax, of the story. Although the Fire Force climax has not been announced yet, it will need to be coming up soon since the creator is already talking about the conclusion act.

But the real shocking news is that the Fire Force creator already announced that this story will be his final manga series!

In the author’s notes section of Fire Force Volume 23, Ohkubo hinted back in May 2020 that the manga’s story is in its “final stage” but he also claimed he was planning on retiring from his manga career after finishing the Fire Force manga. He’s asking that fans join him “until the very end” of the story.

Please read our exclusive interview with the Fire Force manga creator. He discusses the planned number of volumes, the series ending, and how Shinra’s name is relevant to the central mystery of the story.

The creator has already surpassed his original target for the final chapter. Pic credit: Atsushi Ohkubo

Enen no Shouboutai manga ending in 2022?

Serialized weekly since 2015 in Weekly Shonen Magazine, the Fire Force manga is up to Volume 31 as of October 15, 2021. Fire Force Volume 32 should come out in late 2021.

The announcement of the final story arc does not necessarily mean that Fire Force’s final chapter is right around the corner. The final story arc(s) for a manga series can sometimes stretch out for quite a while.

For example, the Demon Slayer manga’s ending story arc was more than a third of the chapter count.

In the July 2019 Fire Force interview with Monsters and Critics, Ohkubo said he was originally aiming for Volume 30 containing the ending of the entire story. At the same time, this stopping point was flexible, and “it could change,” but there will be “no more than 50” volumes.

“I did have an ending in mind from the very beginning of the creative process, but it was not anything too set in stone,” Ohkubo explained. “As I’m creating I’ll come up with different ideas to make the series interesting and fun. It is flexible, but my older manga stories also lead to the ending I had in mind from the beginning.”

Considering that the Soul Eater manga ended with Volume 25, Fire Force ending with more than 30 volumes isn’t too short. At the time Ohkubo gave the exclusive interview, he considered Volume 16 to be “past the midpoint” of the story.

Assuming the weekly manga doesn’t go on a significant hiatus in 2022, the Fire Force manga’s ending could come out in mid to late 2022.

The Enen no Shouboutai Season 3 anime will likely not adapt the Fire Force manga’s ending. Pic credit: David Production

How Enen no Shouboutai Season 3 could handle the ending

Anime fans might be wondering what the Enen no Shouboutai manga’s ending means for the Fire Force Season 3 anime TV series.

The first season adapted the first 90 chapters, while the second season ended in Volume 20: Chapter 174.

Considering that the anime needs to adapt over 100 chapters it seems unlikely that Enen no Shouboutai Season 3 will contain the ending. Even if the third season has 24 episodes again there’s still too much ground to cover in only two cours without overly condensing the story.

The only question is if Fire Force Season 4 will contain the ending or if the anime production committee decides to end the series with a Fire Force movie.

Let’s just hope Ohkubo does the Fire Force manga’s ending justice. Stay tuned!