Fire Force Episode 12 release date delayed due to Enen no Shouboutai anime’s TV broadcast schedule hiatus

The Fire Force Episode 12 release date is going to make anime fans wait a while before they get to watch the ongoing story of Shinra Kusakabe and the crew of Company 8. The Fire Force anime (Enen no Shouboutai) is going on hiatus after yesterday’s release of Episode 11.

The TV broadcasts for September 27 and October 4 will be suspended. The Fire Force anime will not be returning to our TV screens until Friday, October 11 at 25:40. The Japanese broadcast is also being delayed by 15 minutes that day.

For North American fans watching the Fire Force English dub and sub, that’s effectively the early morning of October 12, 2019. Japan is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time so Enen no Shouboutai Episode 12 should be streaming on Crunchyroll on October 11, 2019, at 1:30 PM EST. Funimation’s English dub is a simuldub so it will also be streaming that day.

Check out our exclusive interview with Fire Force manga creator Atsushi Okubo.

The announcement came via the official PR Twitter account for the Enen no Shouboutai anime. Fire Force Episode 12 was delayed due to Japanese TV broadcasts of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. In the past, the anime’s broadcast was delayed for one week following the deadly Kyoto Animation fire attack.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

🔥Attention all squads: @FireForceAnime will have a two week break and will return with episode 12 on October 11. #fireforce pic.twitter.com/ouLYc9ExQM — Funimation 👊🏼💥 (@FUNimation) September 20, 2019

The first season will be two cours composed of 24 episodes. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

Starting with Fire Force Episode 15, the Fire Force opening theme song will change from Mrs. Green Apple’s “Inferno” to “Mayday” as performed by coldrain. The song features Ryo Kinoshita of band Crystal Lake. It’s expected that the first season will come to an end with Episode 24.

But that may not be the end of Shinra’s animation adventure. It is believed that animation studio David Production (best known for their production of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series) is already planning for the long term. Already, multiple sources are claiming that Fire Force Season 2 could be returning in 2020. Stay tuned!