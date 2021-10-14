Fena: Pirate Princess Season 2 release date: Kaizoku Oujo Season 2 predictions

Where could the story of Fena Season 2 take the Pirate Princess’ samurai crew? Pic credit: Studio Production I.G.

Will the Fena: Pirate Princess Season 2 anime TV series continue the story or will Eden contain all the answers? It’s a real question of whether a Fena sequel will be renewed, but if it is when will Kaizoku Oujo Season 2 come out?

The anime’s first season was produced as part of a collaboration between Crunchyroll and Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. The anime is being animated by Japanese animation studio Production I.G., which is best known for creating the Haikyuu!!! anime and the Psycho-Pass anime series.

In 2021, the studio also released the Moriarty the Patriot anime. They’re also working with Sola Digital Arts on releasing Netflix’s Ultraman Season 2 anime in 2022.

The anime’s first season was created and directed by Kazuto Nakazawa (B: The Beginning, Parasite Dolls). He was joined by director Junichi Fujisaku (credited as Saki Fujii) and Tetsuya Takahashi.

Writer Asako Kuboyama wrote the series composition. Character designer Yasuko Takahashi was also the chief animation director. Composer Yuki Kajiura (Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online) worked with FlyingDog for creating the music.

The Fena: Pirate Princess Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Fena: Pirate Princess OP “The Sea and Pearls (Umi to Shinju)” was performed by JUNNA, while the ED “The Farthest Shore (Saihate)” was performed by Minori Suzuki.



The first season’s finale, Fena: Pirate Princess Episode 12, was released for streaming on October 24, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Fena: Pirate Princess Season 2 (Fena Season 2/Kaizoku Oujo Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Adult Swim’s Fena: Pirate Princess English dub release date

The anime’s first season was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The Fena: Pirate Princess English dub release date was on Adult Swim starting on August 28, 2021.

Here is the Fena English dub cast:

Brittany Cox as Fena Houtman

Robb Moreira as Yukimaru

Nicholas Corda as Shitan

Anjali Kunapaneni as Karin

Brandon Winckler as Enju

Darrel Delfin as Kaede

Alan Lee as Tsubaki

Thomas E. Wynn as Makaba

Frank Todaro as Salman

Doug Stone as Otto

Japanese TV stations didn’t begin broadcasting the TV show until October 2021.

Director Kazuto Nakazawa interview: How the Fena: Pirate Princess anime production was different

Director Nakazawa says the team traveled to Dubrovnik in Croatia, Glasgow, and Edinburgh in Scotland for getting a feel for the look and feel of the anime. During the Annecy Film Festival, the director said his love of shoujo manga inspired the character design for Fena Houtman.

“In Japan, we have shounen and shojo manga for boys and girls,” Nakazawa explained according to Otaquest. “What got me into manga and stuff was shoujo manga, as when I read it made me realize how good manga could be. The ones I would read are from the late 70s to the early 80s, and I used one of the heroines from shoujo manga of the time as an inspiration for Fena.”

Getting greenlit for production was the hardest part since there was a development fee for creating an original story. In order to secure the money, the director admitted that he had to think like a pirate.

“When it comes to shoujo manga and original ideas, it can be really difficult to get the funding which was what I was worried about, so I lied to them and told them that the idea was essentially Mad Max at sea,” he said. “Then they released the funding.”

Normally, the animation process will use ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) in the audio recording where the voice actors match their lines to the animated scenes. Instead, the director allowed the voice actors to perform freely and then they matched the animation to the audio performance.

“The process was actually pretty tough, but it also made me realize how amazingly the actors can perform when they have no restrictions,” the director said.

Kaizoku Oujo Season 2 release date predictions: Renewal likely if the story allows it

As of the last update, Crunchyroll, Adult Swim, flying dog, DMM Pictures, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Fena Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Fena: Pirate Princess sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Fena: Pirate Princess Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The Fena: Pirate Princess reviews have been solid with scores being above average. The first season offered enough mysteries to keep audiences hooked. The plot progression didn’t feel overly elongated since finding Eden by globetrotting wasn’t like sailing the grand line looking for the One Piece for over 1,000 episodes.

Fena anime producer Rui Kuroki is known for overseeing anime projects that are renewed for sequels. Examples would include the Psycho-Pass, Kuroko no Basket, and Netflix’s B: The Beginning anime series.

The streaming revenue is likely solid since Fena managed to make it up onto Crunchyroll’s popular anime list on a regular basis.

The elephant in the room is that this original story is not based on a Fena: Pirate Princess manga or light novel series. So it’s questionable whether or not the Fena: Pirate Princess ending will leave an opening for a sequel.

It’s very likely that Fena Episode 12 will wrap up the main mystery of Fena’s identity in relation to Eden, but while such a conclusion may result in a satisfying self-contained story it’s still possible to leave enough plot threads hanging in order to create an opening for a Fena sequel.

The Fena character deaths, or the lack thereof, could provide a hint to the future of the anime series. While the crew of the Rumble Rose was literally blown to pieces the series hasn’t killed off any major characters. Yukimaru’s death was avoided, although the finale could include the death of the villain Abel Bluefield

Fans will just have to wait to see if the anime production committee has Fena: Pirate Princess renewed. Stay tuned!