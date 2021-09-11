Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest release date in 2022? Fairy Tail sequel confirmed

The Fairy Tail sequel will pick up the story again right where the anime left off last time. Pic credit: Kodansha

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime has been officially confirmed to be in production.

The new Fairy Tail sequel will take Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, and Happy the Cat on a new adventure that’s a direct sequel to the original series. In the overall series, it could be considered Fairy Tail Season 10.

The number of episodes for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Season 1 hasn’t been announced yet. Based on the manga source material, it’s predicted that it could be around 50 episodes and run for an entire year.

The first Fairy Tail anime series ended in September 2019 with Episode 328. There were also two movies, the 2013 Phoenix Priestess and the 2017 Dragon Cry. The previous seasons greatly varied in length, with some having as few as 12 episodes (Season 8/Fairy Tail: Zero) but most had around 50 episodes.

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The main animation staff and Japanese animation studio making the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime hasn’t been announced yet. In the past, A-1 Pictures, Satelight, Bridge, and CloverWorks were all involved in the production of various episodes.

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga artist released this visual to celebrate the announcement of the anime adaptation. Pic credit: Atsuo Ueda

The initial announcement of the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime was made during the Hiro Mashima Fan Meeting @ Mixalive Tokyo live-streaming event on September 11, 2021. A brief trailer introduced the anime with manga-style artwork.

This article provides everything that is known about Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Season 1 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime release date predictions: Is late 2022 likely?

As of the last update, Kodansha, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Season 1 release date. However, the production of a Fairy Tail sequel has been announced.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime release date will occur in the future.

Way back in July 2018, Monsters and Critics predicted that the Fairy Tail manga sequel would provide enough source material for an anime by 2022.

The final season of the previous Fairy Tail anime series adapted 120 chapters with 51 episodes.

By January 26, 2022, the manga will be up to Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 100. By the end of 2022, the manga will be past Chapter 120 and have plenty of source material for a whole years’ worth of anime.

Considering the timing of the initial anime announcement, it’s unlikely that Fairy Tail 2022 will be in the first half of the year. Thus, anime fans should expect the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest release date to be in Summer or Fall 2022 at the earliest.

Fairy Tail Season 10 became very likely with the launch of the Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest manga series. Pic credit: Atsuo Ueda

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga is a direct sequel

The Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest manga is the new Fairy Tail sequel that launched back on July 25, 2018. Fairy Tail manga creator Hiro Mashima officially finished the first series back in July 2017 with Chapter 545.

A year later Mashima was back, although there will be one major change for the Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest manga series. Instead of creating the entire manga by himself, Mashima will be taking a supervisorial role over manga artist Atsuo Ueda (Dr. Prisoner, Hajime Shacho Monogatari), who will provide all of the illustrations and art for the Fairy Tail sequel.

The situation can be compared to Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who provides oversight for new content. However, Mashima will be more directly involved since he will write the overall story for the Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest manga, including creating storyboards and character designs.

The reason that Mashima took a supervisory role is that he has been focused on creating by himself the EDENS ZERO manga series since June 2018. Netflix released the EDENS ZERO anime in 2021 and anime fans are already looking forward to the EDENS ZERO Season 2 release date.

Kodansha Comics officially launched the Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest manga on July 25th in the Magazine Pocket manga app. But the series is also being serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine. As of July 9, 2021, the manga had been collected into 9 volumes, which included up through Chapter 81.

At first, chapters for the manga sequel were released weekly but now they will only be released on a bi-weekly basis.

“Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be updated every other week starting this week. So, the next update will be September 5, [2018],” Atsuo Ueda wrote on Twitter. “Originally, we planned to publish biweekly. But, in order to get the new series started, we published the first six chapters weekly. So, I hope you’ll continue to support the series in the future.”

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English translation is being released by Kodansha USA. As of September 28, 2021, the English version was caught up with Volume 8.

Fairy Tail 2022 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The story for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Season 1 anime will pick up again literally right after where the original series ended. By manga Chapter 545, Natsu and his friends had already stated their intention to set off on the 100 Years Quest, a seemingly impossible type of mission that no guild or mage has successfully completed since the founding of the mage guilds.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 1 jumps right in by showing three new mages who are joining the guild. The rest of the guild members gave their usual wild introduction, but it’s the return of Laxus Dreyar who scares off the terrified recruits.

Touka will become a regular character in the Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest anime. Touka has been possessed by a witch who desires to possess the power of the dragons. Pic credit: Atsuo Ueda

Except for one. A young female mage named Touka introduces herself by saying that she wanted to be in her “dear sweet darling” Natsu’s guild. Touka had met Natsu a year ago when he rescued her from bandits. But poor Touka was surprised to find out that Natsu had already set out on his 100 Years Quest with his friends Lucy Heartfilia, Happy the Cat, Erza Scarlet, Gray Fullbuster (yes, he left behind Juvia), Wendy Marvell, and Carla the Cat.

Natsu believes he can complete the quest while others gave into despair because of the power of his friends. Team Natsu was traveling to Magia Dragon, the oldest known guild in the world located in the unmapped continent of Giltena.

Natsu is admonished by the others for assuming there will be an actual dragon there, but it turns out he’s right on the money. Hiding inside the crumbling guildhall is Elefseria, the Dragon of Law and the giver of the 100 Years Quest.

The person challenging mages to the 100 Years Quest is not even human. Pic credit: Atsuo Ueda

This quest involves a variety of dragons since their mission is to seal the Five Dragon Gods, a powerful group that threatens worldwide destruction. The first season of the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime will likely adapt the story arcs involving the Water Dragon, Wood Dragon, and Moon Dragon.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!