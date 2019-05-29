Fairy Gone Season 2 release date: Original story by Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash author Ao Jumonji is a split-cour anime

Fairy Gone Season 2 will probably be enjoyed by anime fans who desire the darker side of fantasy rather than the light-hearted, comedic isekai that keeps coming out. The good news is that the second half, Fairy Gone Part 2, has been confirmed to be coming out, although it’s technically not a second season.

Fairy Gone is P.A. Works’ second supernatural action anime in recent years. It’s like Sirius The Jaeger all over again, except with fairies and European folklore instead of vampires.

The TV show has a lot of potential since the Fairy Gone anime is being written by Ao Jumonji, the author of Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash (where is the anime Grimgar Season 2 for that matter?).

Director Kenichi Suzuki has worked on such series as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Hellsing Ultimate, Drifters, and Cells At Work! (see our article on Cells At Work! Season 2). The question is whether anime fans will need to wait until the second half until things start moving.

Similar to how the Revisions anime was blasted, some Fairy Gone reviews have been negative because of the heavy usage of CGI animation. But other reviewers are dropping the anime after the first several episodes simply because they find them boring, with some complaining that there’s almost no difference between watching an episode or reading the dry Wiki summary.

The biggest problem is that the initial episodes have been overly focused on convoluted world-building and setting up the plot. Hopefully, the anime will switch gears and develop the narrative by refocusing on character development and conflict.

The first story arc resolved at Episode 8 and now the anime has a chance to pick up the pacing. But with only four episodes left to air, the story will probably leave anime fans hanging on Episode 12 when it releases in June 2019.

This article provides everything that is known about Fairy Gone Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Fairy Gone Part 2 confirmed for Fall 2019

Thankfully, animation studio P.A. Works has already announced that Fairy Gone Part 2 will be coming out in October 2019. On September 29, 2019, the anime’s cast will appear at a special screening event in Tokyo to premiere Fairy Gone episodes 13 through 15.

That means the anime is a two-cour season composed of 24 episodes. For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

These 24 episodes will be released as Blu-Ray/DVD disc volumes starting during the summer of 2019.

Fairy Gone Volume 1 – July 17, 2019

Fairy Gone Volume 2 – August 21, 2019

Fairy Gone Volume 3 – September 18, 2019

Fairy Gone Volume 4 – October 16, 2019

Fairy Gone Volume 5 – December 18, 2019

Fairy Gone Volume 6 – January 22, 2020

Fairy Gone Volume 7 – February 19, 2020

Fairy Gone Volume 8 – March 18, 2019

The anime is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Netflix Japan. The Fairy Gone English dub is available through FunimationNOW. It’s unknown if Netflix U.S. will eventually release both the first 12 episodes and Fairy Gone Part 2 for binge-watching in the future.

Fairy Gone Season 2 release date

As of the last update, P.A. Works or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Fairy Gone Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Fairy Gone Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Since the anime is an original work that’s not based on a Fairy Gone manga or light novel the anime will have to stand alone in its success or failure. It’s possible that the entire story is designed to be self-contained.

Unfortunately, anime fans will just have to wait until episode 24 to find out if the ending leaves room for Fairy Gone Season 2. Stay tuned!