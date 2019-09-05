Eiichiro Oda wants to end the One Piece manga in 5 years

Are you planning on watching or reading One Piece? Well, we hope you have a lot of time because One Piece is one of the longest-running series out there (the longest is Sazae-san btw).

There are currently almost a thousand chapters in the manga, and we’re nearing nine hundred episodes in the anime.

Recently a popular Japanese YouTube group known as Fischer visited the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda for a rare interview. The interview commemorates the Japanese theatrical premiere of the animated film One Piece Stampede.

The YouTube group even appeared in the movie in cameo voice roles.

It was during this interview that Oda commented he wished to end the Luffy’s adventures within the next five years. Fans should not take this as a literal statement but rather Oda’s estimate of when the series could conclude.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

This estimate makes sense as Oda said last year that One Piece was eighty percent finished. So a conclusion in five years works out when you do the math.

The original plan was for the manga to go five years when he first started in 1997. However, he kept the ball rolling because he thought the idea of there being Seven Warlords of the Sea was too good not to use.

Will we be gambling on One Piece to wrap up in the next five years? Probably not. We have a feeling the Straw Hat crew will keep sailing the seas until a proper ending that Oda likes ends up happening, and that could be quite a while.

This is especially due to what Oda said in 2012. He said at the time that if he wrote everything he wanted in the series, it would “never come to an end.” What do you think?

One Piece is a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, first serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1997. Currently, there are 93 volumes collected. The manga was adapted into an anime series in 1999 and produced by Toei Animation.

The manga series is licensed in English by VIZ Media, and the anime itself was licensed by 4Kids Entertainment in 2004. It was later acquired by Funimation in 2007.

One Piece Stampede is the latest animated feature film of the franchise and opened in Japanese theaters on August 9 to commemorate the anime’s twentieth anniversary. Eiichiro Oda served as a creative supervisor on the project.