EDENS ZERO Season 2 release date on Netflix U.S.: EDENS ZERO 2 predictions

Will the EDENS ZERO Season 2 release date be a quick turnaround time? Pic credit: Studio J.C. Staff

The EDENS ZERO Season 2 anime TV series will continue the journey of Shiki Granbell, Rebecca Bluegarden, and Happy the Cat as they explore the vastness of space in search of Mother, the legendary goddess of the cosmos.

But when will EDENS ZERO 2 come out and will it be a Netflix exclusive again?

The anime TV series is being produced by animation studio J.C. Staff, known for the original Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime, the KonoSuba movie, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, A Certain Scientific Railgun, One Punch Man Season 2 (and, hopefully, One Punch Man Season 3), and the Food Wars! anime series.

In 2021, Studio J.C. Staff is working on the Date A Live Season 4 anime, Combatants Will Be Dispatched! anime, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom, and The Duke of Death and His Maid anime. Netflix’s The Way of the Househusband Season 2 is already in production. They’ve also scheduled the DanMachi Season 4 release date for 2022.

The main staff and studio that is making EDENS ZERO Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the EDENS ZERO anime project was helmed by director Yūshi Suzuki. Having worked on a handful of Fairy Tail anime episodes in the past as a key animator and storyboard artist, the EDENS ZERO anime is the first time Suzuki has been a director. However, he’s been an episode director for Fairy Tail, High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World, Log Horizon Season 3: Destruction of the Round Table, and Talentless Nana.

Suzuki was joined by Chief Director Shinji Ishihira, the main director for the entire Fairy Tail anime series. His directing experience also includes Air Gear, Final Fantasy 7: On The Way to a Smile – Episode: Denzel, Heybot!, and all three Log Horizon anime seasons (here’s hoping for Log Horizon Season 4).

Writer Mitsutaka Hirota (Hunter X Hunter 2011, Rent-a-Girlfriend [and presumably Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2], X-Men 2011) is writing the scripts/series composition. Artist Yurika Sako (animation director for Date a Live, One Punch Man Season 2) is the character designer. Composer Yoshihisa Hirano (Death Note, Hunter X Hunter 2011) is creating the music.

The EDENS ZERO Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the EDENS ZERO OP “Eden Through the Rough” was performed by Takanori Nishikawa, while the ED “A Vlog of the Journey (Bouken no Vlog)” is sung by CHiCO with HoneyWorks.

The music for the second cour hasn’t been announced yet.

What’s a cour, you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

The first season had 25 episodes released as eight EDENS ZERO Blu-ray/DVD volumes. The first volume goes on sale in Japan on August 4, 2021.

The EDENS ZERO release date in Japan was on April 10, 2021. Hulu and Netflix Japan released the episodes at the same as the Japanese TV premiere.

The first cour’s mid-season finale in EDENS ZERO Episode 12 released on June 27, 2021.

The finale, EDENS ZERO Episode 25, released in September 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about EDENS ZERO Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

EDENS ZERO Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Kodansha, Aniplex, Studio J.C. Staff, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the EDENS ZERO Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of an EDENS ZERO sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the EDENS ZERO Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

It’s easy to say that the anime will be renewed for a second season given that the story is from the Fairy Tail creator. But the EDENS ZERO review scores have been oddly low ahead of the international Netflix premiere.

Maybe some fans are dismissing the new anime out of hand as “Fairy Tail in space”. Maybe it’s due to the anime being in Netflix jail and scores will pick up in August 2021.

The real test will be Netflix’s streaming numbers since streaming revenue is the biggest factor for success in the modern anime industry. Let’s just hope Netflix has EDENS ZERO renewed.

Netflix’s EDENS ZERO ‘Season 3’ might be the Japanese Season 2

Netflix U.S. likes to set up international anime audiences for binge-watching even though Netflix Japan releases the episodes as they are broadcast on Japanese TV stations. Therefore, the international launch on Netflix U.S. traditionally waits until the episodes have finished broadcasting on TV in Japan

The EDENS ZERO Netflix release date for international audiences was on August 26, 2021.

What’s unknown is if all 25 episodes will be released on that day or if they first season will be broken up into two parts.

In the past, Netflix U.S. has labeled each cour of some anime TV series as a separate “season” even though the Japanese consider the cours released in a certain time frame to be a single season.

For example, WIT Studio’s The Great Pretender anime was a two-cour anime season, but Netflix considered the second half to be The Great Pretender Season 2. The same thing is happening with Netflix’s The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 anime in 2021, which is technically only four seasons in Japan.

Therefore, it’s possible Netflix U.S. could label EDENS ZERO Part 2 as EDENS ZERO “Season 2”. If that happens, then the real second season would be labeled as EDENS ZERO Season 3 by Netflix.

Note: This news story will be updated with Netflix’s EDENS ZERO Season 2 release date in the event the first season is split into parts.

The key visual for Netflix’s EDENS ZERO Season 1 anime released in 2021. Pic credit: Studio J.C. Staff

EDENS ZERO English dub release date

Netflix’s EDENS ZERO trailer was streaming with English subtitles. An EDENS ZERO English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

Note: This news story will be updated once an EDENS ZERO dub is announced.

EDENS ZERO manga’s ending is many years away

The story for the anime TV series is based on the EDENS ZERO manga by creator Hiro Mashima, who also created Fairy Tail and Rave Master. Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since June 2018. It’s up to Volume 15 as of May 17, 2021.

Kodanshas Comics USA is publishing the EDENS ZERO English translation in North America. The English version was up to Volume 12 as of June 29, 2021, with Volume 13 scheduled for release on August 17, 2021, Volume 14 on October 5, 2021, and Volume 15 on December 21, 2021.

The English EDENS ZERO manga can also be read on Crunchyroll, which provides a simultaneous publication (SimulPub) for subscribers with the latest chapters.

The EDENS ZERO manga’s ending is nowhere in sight. During a 2019 interview, Mashima provided an early estimate.

“For now, I would say it is around 20 to 30 volumes. Well, even if that is how I feel now, it will continue longer if it’s meant to continue longer, and it will end if it is meant to end. At first, I thought I would finish Fairy Tail after 10 volumes or so, but it ended up continuing as long as it did because it became more popular than I had expected it to.”

Fast-forward to January 2021. In a Mantan Web interview, Mashima clarified his earlier comment, stating that he really did believe EDENS ZERO would last around 30 volumes at first.

“But it may not end there,” the EDENS ZERO author said. “The more I draw, the more fun it becomes. I have ideas one after another.”

Apparently, Mashima wants to make the EDENS ZERO manga longer than Rave Master, which had 295 chapters in 35 volumes, but shorter than Fairy Tail, which ended in Chapter 545 with Volume 63.

As for the climax or how he wants to end the final chapter, Mashima has an idea for a EDENS ZERO ending in mind but it’s apparently morphing over time.

“It depends on the manga,” Mashima explained. “For Rave Master, I had a clear idea of how I wanted it to go all the way until the end. On the other hand, I had nothing decided at all for Fairy Tail. EDENS ZERO lies somewhere between them, as I do have certain aspects decided, but I want to keep the weekly ‘sense of live action’ important.”

So, if we were forced to make an estimate, when the EDENS ZERO anime premiered on Netflix the manga was less than halfway complete with over 150 chapters released. The manga chapters are divided up into story arcs and Sagas, with Chapter 105 the start of the second saga.

The first season of the EDENS ZERO anime TV series could cover the story all the way up to manga Volume 8. Pic credit: Hiro Mashima

EDENS ZERO Season 1 compared to the manga

The EDENS ZERO anime has been a fairly straightforward adaptation of the source material. There have been some minor differences and some of the dialogue is condensed. Some character details that were mentioned later in the manga show up earlier in the anime.

Sometimes there were character changes made in order to reduce the size of the cast. For example, B-Cubers Ricchan and Nacchan were written out of the script for Episode 9, with other abducted B-Cuber characters fulfilling their role in the plot.

The story for the EDENS ZERO manga is broken up into clear story arcs. Similar to the adaptation pacing of Fairy Tail, EDENS ZERO’s anime has averaged two to three chapters adapted per episode.

The best stopping point for the mid-season finale in episode 12 is Chapter 28, the end of the Guilst arc. That means the first cour will have adapted four story arcs and EDENS ZERO Part 2 (or, Netflix’s EDENS ZERO Season 2) will pick up the story again in the Digitalis story arc about the Super Virtual Planet.

All in all, it’s predicted that the ending of the first season’s finale, EDENS ZERO Episode 25, will correspond to either manga Chapter 50 or 68.

Chapter 50 is the best stopping point since the characters arrive at Sun Jewel, the Planet of Gemstones. Considering that the Sun Jewel and Belial arcs are 51 chapters combined it’d be best to adapt them as EDENS ZERO Season 2.

But if the first season’s pacing averages closer to three chapters adapted per episode then the best stopping point is Chapter 68, the ending of the Sun Jewel arc. It’d be a great stopping point for setting up EDENS ZERO Season 2 to finish the Sakura Cosmos saga.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making EDENS ZERO 2. Better yet, English-only manga readers can immediately read ahead of the anime if they wish by picking up either Volume 7 or 9.

This fan art EDENS ZERO’s Arsenal depicts the Drum Buster cannon being fired. Pic credit: Aosenpai

EDENS ZERO 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: These spoilers were initially published before the EDENS ZERO Episode 25 release date and will be updated over time.

Shiki and his crew have arrived at the planet Sun Jewel in search of the Shining Star, Valkyrie. Upon landing, they encounter a seemingly peaceful place, but Shiki and Homura learn first-hand that it’s due to the tyrannical reign of Madame Kurenai.

Shiki and Homura are forced to to mine metal from alien monsters called Stones as punishment for thwarting the casino robbery attempt. After they reunited with Rebecca’s group and defeat a giant Stone, a B-Cube recording reveals that Valkyrie left in search of Homura’s long-lost mother.

Unfortunately, the reunion with Homura’s beloved mentor doesn’t go as planned and she learns a terrible fact about her mother, Madame Kurenai. Worse, the tyrannical leader of Sun Jewel plans to destroy the area with Satellite Blaze.

A revolt begins against Madame Kurenai begins but the rebels find themselves outnumbered by the powerful warriors at her command. It’s time for a new hero to arise using a new armored suit: The Arsenal.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the EDENS ZERO Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!