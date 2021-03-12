EDENS ZERO release date on Netflix U.S./Hulu – Summer 2021 likely? [Trailer]

Netflix’s EDENS ZERO anime TV series is officially confirmed to be coming out in 2021. Pic credit: Hiro Mashima

The EDENS ZERO release date in Japan has been officially confirmed to be past midnight on April 10, 2021 (April 11th effectively).

The EDENS ZERO Hulu release date is scheduled to coincide with the Japanese TV premiere (see below for more details).

Unfortunately, the EDENS ZERO Netflix U.S. release date will have English-speaking anime fans waiting for the international premiere to watch Shiki Granbell, Rebecca Bluegarden, and Happy the Cat explore the vastness of space in search of Mother, the legendary goddess of the cosmos.

The number of episodes and cours hasn’t been announced yet.

What’s a cour, you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Here is the EDENS ZERO story summary:

It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way.

The anime series is being produced by animation studio J.C. Staff, known for the original Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime, the KonoSuba movie, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, A Certain Scientific Railgun, One Punch Man Season 2 (and, hopefully, One Punch Man Season 3), and the Food Wars! anime series.

In 2021, Studio J.C. Staff is working on the Date A Live Season 4 anime, Combatants Will Be Dispatched! anime, Netflix’s The Way of the Househusband, and The Duke of Death and His Maid anime. They’ve also scheduled the DanMachi Season 4 release date for 2022.

For the first season, the EDENS ZERO anime project was helmed by director Yūshi Suzuki. Having worked on a handful of Fairy Tail anime episodes in the past as a key animator and storyboard artist, the EDENS ZERO anime is the first time Suzuki has been a director. However, he’s been an episode director for Fairy Tail, High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World, Log Horizon Season 3: Destruction of the Round Table, and Talentless Nana.

Suzuki will be joined by Chief Director Shinji Ishihira, the main director for the entire Fairy Tail anime series. His directing experience also includes Air Gear, Final Fantasy 7: On The Way to a Smile – Episode: Denzel, Heybot!, and all three Log Horizon anime seasons (here’s hoping for Log Horizon Season 4).

Writer Mitsutaka Hirota (Hunter X Hunter 2011, Rent-a-Girlfriend [and presumably Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2], X-Men 2011) is writing the scripts/series composition. Artist Yurika Sako (animation director for Date a Live, One Punch Man Season 2) is the character designer. Composer Yoshihisa Hirano (Death Note, Hunter X Hunter 2011) is creating the music.

The EDENS ZERO OP (opening) theme song music is “Eden Through the Rough” as performed by Takanori Nishikawa, while the ED (ending) “A Vlog of the Journey (Bouken no Vlog)” is sung by CHiCO with HoneyWorks.

EDENS ZERO Hulu release date

The EDENS ZERO Hulu release date has been officially confirmed for 25:35 JST on April 10, 2021 (April 11, at 1:35 AM JST). New episodes will be streaming on Hulu every Saturday alongside the Japanese TV broadcast.

The official website hasn’t specified which territories will be included in this release schedule. Presumably, Hulu Japan will be streaming the episodes as they release, but it’s uncertain if this schedule includes Hulu U.S., UK, Canada, and other English-speaking countries.

EDENS ZERO Netflix release date predictions: Summer 2021 likely?

As of the last update, Netflix or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the EDENS ZERO Netflix release date. However, it has been confirmed by Netflix that the international release date will be in 2021.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the EDENS ZERO Netflix U.S. release date will occur in the future.

Netflix U.S. likes to set up international anime audiences for binge-watching even though Netflix Japan releases the episodes as they are broadcast on Japanese TV stations. Therefore, the international launch on Netflix U.S. traditionally waits until the episodes have finished broadcasting on TV in Japan.

In this case, the only official confirmation about the EDENS ZERO Netflix U.S. release date is that Americans will be able to “[j]oin in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix.”

Considering that the EDENS ZERO Episode 12 release date in Japan will be June 26, 2021, it’s very likely that the EDENS ZERO Netflix release date will be in July or August 2021, the summer 2021 anime season.

The key visual for Netflix’s EDENS ZERO anime released in 2021. Pic credit: Studio J.C. Staff

Netflix’s EDENS ZERO ‘Season 2’ or Part 2 possible?

It’s possible that the first season of Netflix’s EDENS ZERO anime will be multiple cours. In the past, Netflix U.S. has labeled each cour of an anime TV series as a separate “season” even though the Japanese consider the cours released in a certain time to be a single season.

For example, WIT Studio’s The Great Pretender anime was a two-cour anime season, but Netflix considered the second half to be The Great Pretender Season 2. The same thing is happening with Netflix’s The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 anime in 2021, which is technically only four seasons in Japan.

Therefore, it’s possible that an EDENS ZERO Season 2 or EDENS ZERO Part 2 is planned. In that case, Netflix’s EDENS ZERO Season 2 release date will be in Fall 2021, after the Japanese broadcast finishes in September 2021.

EDENS ZERO English dub release date

Netflix’s EDENS ZERO trailer was streaming with English subtitles. An EDENS ZERO English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

Note: This news story will be updated once an EDENS ZERO dub is announced.

EDENS ZERO manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the EDENS ZERO manga by creator Hiro Mashima, who also created Fairy Tail and Rave Master. Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since June 2018. It’s up to Volume 14 as of March 17, 2021.

Kodanshas Comics USA is publishing the EDENS ZERO English translation in North America. The English version was up to Volume 10 as of February 2, 2021, with Volume 11 scheduled for release on May 4, 2021, Volume 12 on June 29, 2021, Volume 13 on August 17, 2021, and Volume 14 on October 5, 2021.

The English EDENS ZERO manga can also be read on Crunchyroll, which provides a simultaneous publication (SimulPub) for subscribers with the latest chapters.

The first season of the EDENS ZERO anime TV series could cover the story all the way up to manga Volume 8. Pic credit: Hiro Mashima

The story for the EDENS ZERO manga is broken up into clear story arcs. Assuming the adaptation pacing is similar to Fairy Tail, EDENS ZERO’s anime should average two to three chapters adapted per episode.

If the first season is a single cour with 12 to 13 episodes, then the best stopping point is Chapter 28, the end of the Guilst arc, or Chapter 30, when they arrive at Digitalis, the Super Virtual Planet. That means the first season will have adapted four story arcs and EDENS ZERO Season 2 anime (or, Netflix’s EDENS ZERO Season 3) will pick up the story again in the Digitalis story arc.

If the first season is two cours with 24 to 26 episodes, and the adaptation pacing is close to two chapters per episode, then the best stopping point is around Chapter 50, when they arrive at Sun Jewel, the Planet of Gemstones. Considering that the Sun Jewel and Belial arcs are 51 chapters combined it’d be best to adapt them as EDENS ZERO Season 2.

But if the first season’s pacing averages closer to three chapters adapted per episode then the best stopping point is Chapter 68, the ending of the Sun Jewel arc. It’d be a great stopping point for setting up EDENS ZERO Season 2 to finish the Sakura Cosmos saga.

Unfortunately, English-speaking anime fans will have to wait until Netflix’s EDENS ZERO release date to watch how it turns out. Stay tuned!