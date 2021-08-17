Drug Store in Another World Season 2 release date: Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life: Isekai ni Tsukurou Drugstore Season 2 predictions

Will Reiji Kirio and Noela return in Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Season 2? Pic credit: Eri Haruno

The Drug Store in Another World Season 2 anime TV series could continue the slow life of Reiji Kirio, Noela, Mina, and friends. But when will Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life: Isekai ni Tsukurou Drugstore Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio EMT Squared, which is probably best known for Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear, the Rainy Cocoa series, the Assassin’s Pride anime, and the anime The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar.

No other projects have been announced for 2021, although it’s already been confirmed that the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 anime is in production.

The first season of the Drug Store in Another World anime was helmed by director Masafumi Satou (Denki-gai no Honya-san, episode director for School Rumble). Writer Hiroko Kanasugi (Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun!, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon) wrote the scripts.

Etsuko Sumimoto (Tsuredure Children) was the character designer. Composer Tomoki Kikuya (Squid Girl, Eromanga Sensei) wrote the music.

The Drug Store in Another World Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) haven’t been announced.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

For the first season, the Drug Store in Another World OP “Kokoro Hayaru” was performed by voice actress Akane Kumada, while the ED “Mainichi Kashimashi Pharmacy” was performed by voice actors Jun Fukushima (Reiji), Risae Matsuda (Noela), and Akane Kumada (Mina).

The Drug Store in Another World anime was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV (not FUNimation, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video). A Drug Store in Another World English dub hasn’t been announced.

The first season’s finale, Drug Store in Another World Episode 12, released on September 22, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Drug Store in Another World Season 2 (Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life: Isekai ni Tsukurou Drugstore Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio EMT Squared or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Drug Store in Another World Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The reviews have not been kind to the first season. While everyone acknowledges that you can shut off your brain and just enjoy the comedy of this slice of life isekai romp, the problem is that the entire anime is forgettable.

The repetitive story structure can be summarized as “Customer of the Week” episodes with bland characters that are never allowed to develop or face any major conflict. To a certain extent, it’s similar to the Slime 300 anime but with less energy.

Unfortunately, that means anime fans haven’t been energized to watch it, especially when the Summer 2021 anime season was practically deluged with isekai competitors vying for attention. The Drug Store in Another World anime rarely made it onto the top 20 list for Crunchyroll’s most popular anime.

Therefore, it’s predicted that Drug Store in Another World Season 2 is unlikely.

Drug Store in Another World manga/light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Drug Store in Another World light novel series by author Kennoji and illustrators Shouji Nigou/Matsuuni.

Like many isekai adventures, this story started life in 2016 as a web novel self-published on the Shousetsuka ni Narou website. The web novel ended in 2020.

The light novel adaptation had a rough run. First, the books were published by Red Rising Books, but then they went bankrupt after releasing only 2 volumes. Brave Novel picked up the license and republished the first book with a new light novel illustrator. The light novels were up to Volume 6 as of June 2021.

The original author teamed up with artist Eri Haruno to create the Drug Store in Another World manga adaptation. Serialized in Web Comic Gamma Plus since December 2018, the manga is up to Volume 5 (which includes up through Chapter 27) as of June 2021.

North American publisher, Seven Seas Entertainment, is handling the official English translation for both the light novels and manga.

The English light novels will be up to Volume 3 by November 9, 2021, with Volume 4 scheduled for January 18, 2022. The English manga will be up to Volume 3 by November 16, 2021.

The ending of Drug Store in Another World manga Volume 5 roughly corresponds to anime Episode 6. Pic credit: Eri Haruno

When a light novel series is adapted into the episodic TV format, it’s not unusual for the dialogue and plot to be condensed. What is unusual is when an anime skips the entire introduction story arc for the main characters!

In the books, Reiji was not truck-kun’ed. Instead, he was heading towards work when he found himself lost in an unfamiliar forest. He realizes that an RPG-like status screen appears when he focuses, and he has skills like medicine-making.

It’s not long before he stumbles upon a white wolf bleeding out on the ground and uses these skills to rescue the poor creature, who turns out to be the werewolf girl Noela. While journeying to Kalta, Reiji then learns that the world is currently embroiled in a conflict with the Demon King, and Noela lived closer to the front lines of the war.

Upon arrival, Reiji convinces the general store manager to start selling his tasty potions. They become so successful that he buys a house to convert into a store.

And that’s when he meets a blonde girl named Mina… who is stuck to the ceiling. Mina insists she is a protector of the house, not a ghost.

That’s a quick summary of seven chapters of light novel Volume 1. While the standard isekai setup isn’t that memorable, it’s still odd that anime Episode 1 jumped to the middle of the first book, relegated character introductions to brief references and flashbacks, and forgot to mention that the world was at war.

From there, the first six episodes of the anime also started rearranging the order of events by jumping back and forth between chapters in Volumes 1 and 2.

For example, Ririka the elf’s brother Kururu was actually one of the earliest customers since the elf needed eye drops to help with his archery in Chapter 7. Ririka was introduced only several chapters later, although Ririka’s story about the hunting contest was adapted from Volume 1: Chapter 20, which was the ending of the book.

The cooling winter gel in Episode 3 actually came from Volume 2: Chapter 15.

Episode 5 also mixed in the story about Mina’s from Volume 1. The story about Noela eating nuts off the ground came from Volume 2: Chapter 10.

Episode 6 introduced Paula’s story from Volume 2: Chapters 1 and 2. Episode 7 then skipped some chapters to introduce Demon King Garou Ezil.

While the anime did a poor job of worldbuilding, the anime did foreshadow the Demon King story arc with another anime original change by having him show up regularly near the end credits. The light novels actually didn’t properly introduce the Demon King until Volume 2: Chapter 11.

Episode 8 then jumped back to Volume 2: Chapter 7 for the story about Elaine Valgas’ father and the body soap. The Explosive Mr. Fisher story in Episode 9 was drawn from Volume 2: Chapter 8.

On the positive side, the anime didn’t skip any major character-driven chapters. So even though the introductory chapters and some of the minor medicinal chapters were skipped, most of the anime’s story remained faithful to the source material.

It’s predicted that Drug Store in Another World Season 2 will pick up the story in light novel Volume 3. Pic credit: Shouji Nigou

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to the ending of light novel Volume 2.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making Drug Store in Another World Season 2. Better yet, English-only light novel readers can read ahead of the anime starting November 2021.

The bad news is that the story about the sticky situation with Paula was the end of manga Volume 5. Manga readers will need to wait a couple of years before the manga catches up to the anime.

Drug Store in Another World – The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Business is booming at Reiji’s magical drugstore. The staff has expanded yet again: a fairy named Bibi has joined the crew, and the new part-timer is none other than the Demon King himself! With a steady stream of customers looking for magical cures, Reiji has his hands full, keeping his menagerie of friends and acquaintances happy and healthy!

Reiji has settled into the routine of his new life as a pharmacist in a fantasy world, and he’s comfortable enough that he wants to introduce some Earth customs to the residents of his new home. But how will a bunch of elves, demons, and werewolves react when Reiji introduces them to his strange, otherworldly rituals…

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until Drug Store in Another World Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!