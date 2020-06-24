Dropkick On My Devil! Season 3 release date: Jashin-chan Dropkick Season 3 will ‘happen’, says Yukiwo

The Dropkick On My Devil! Season 3 anime will “surely” happen in the future, according to manga creator Yukiwo. But when will Jashin-chan Dropkick Season 3 come out?

The anime is being produced by animation Studio Nomad, which barely managed to greenlight the second season’s production, officially titled Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash.

In 2018, the company hyped the sales of the Blu-Ray/DVD box sets by saying that if the “box sets sell a lot we can make a sequel! I will also give you an angel-like award, so what’s the matter with you?”

Executive producer Kouichirou Natsume had agreed that if the first season sold 2,000 copies before Sugoi Sabato 2019, then the second season would be produced.

The box set sales barely made the goal by selling 2,001 copies combined, with the first volume selling 1,043 copies, while the second volume sold 958 copies.

So far, a similar crowdfunding effort hasn’t been announced for Dropkick On My Devil! Season 3.

A special Dropkick On My Devil! A Chitose City tax program funded episode 12. This OVA episode was streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2 opening (OP) theme song music was “Violence on Occasion” as performed by singer halca. The ending (ED) theme song music was “Love Satisfaction,” as performed by ZAMB.

The Dropkick On My Devil! Season 3 opening and ending have not yet been announced.

Crunchyroll streamed the entirety of the second season. The finale (sort of), Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2 Episode 11, was streaming on June 15, 2020. A Dropkick On My Devil! English dub has not been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about Dropkick On My Devil! Season 3 (Jashin-chan Dropkick Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Dropkick On My Devil! manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Jashin-chan Dropkick manga series by mangaka Yukiwo. Published in Comic Meteor by Flex Comix since April 2012, the manga is already up to Volume 15 as of June 16, 2020.

The manga artist also celebrated the release of the anime’s first season by creating a spin-off manga called Mino’s 100% Beef. The series has also spawned a battle-driven RPG game.

Unfortunately, no international publisher has licensed the English translation of the Dropkick On My Devil! manga.

The Dropkick On My Devil! manga series essentially follows the formula of delivering slapstick comedic skits combined with CGDCT (Cute Girls Doing Cute Things).

The difference is that the Jashin-chan Dropkick manga mixes this formula up with sadistic monster girls and gory “snek death.”

The Dropkick On My Devil manga breaks the fourth wall, and the anime only ups the ante. The characters are constantly referring to episodes, manga volumes, and they even say, “This is our second anime adaptation.”

There are many references to other anime like Attack On Titan and Food Wars! Anime studio Nomad even referenced how the anime was once an Amazon exclusive by referencing Amazon Prime delivery and making Yurine’s smile the Amazon logo.

The second season continued this trend by making even more references. Some of the more obvious references were to Fullmetal Alchemist, Code Geass, Death Note, Kyouko of Maison Ikkoku, Hulk Hogan, Snow White, Gundam, and various mecha anime references.

One of the references was apparently created before the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic began since it mentions the 2020 Tokyo Olympics still happening in 2020.

They also mentioned the characters’ Jashin-channel YouTube channel, which features the voice actresses messing around.

The biggest difference between the Dropkick On My Devil anime and the manga is the ordering of events. To summarize, the anime is all over the map and is confusing to long-time manga readers.

Season 1 Episode 1 confused even anime-only audiences by literally stating that the “first episode is also the season finale” since it covered events near Chapter 60.

But then Episode 4 went back in time by covering chapters 26 through 29, and it was the first episode to follow the manga chapters in any order.

The anime jumped into the middle of the story, whereas the manga slowly introduced the characters over multiple volumes.

It’s not like this type of gag format anime requires a detailed backstory, but it was still jarring for all of the monster girls to be introduced so quickly without any context.

In comparison, the manga introduced Yurine Hanazono and Jashin right off the bat, Medusa in Chapter 5, Pekola/Pekora in Chapter 14, and Minos in Chapter 38.

Many gags from the manga chapters were used in the anime, but some events were original anime stories. Therefore, it’s worthwhile reading the manga from the beginning.

Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2 time-traveled once again by opening with a segment from manga Chapter 1. The second season’s episodes contained a lot of recapping via flashbacks to make sense of the story, but it was still fairly confusing.

Arguably, it was possible to watch the second season without ever seeing the first season, but audiences would miss the introduction of Poporon and Persephone II.

The oddest part was the ending in Episode 11. Rivaling Pop Team Epic for being weird, probably only Gintama’s recap beats it for craziness.

Episode 10 was the real finale, and the characters even blatantly implied that was the case. Episode 11 was a short recap of the entire series combined with nine minutes of Jashin voice actress Aina Suzuki singing a folk song.

All in all, the anime adapted random chunks of the manga series. Considering that the manga has hundreds of chapters and the anime has plenty of original content.

That means there is plenty of source material for Nomad to create Dropkick On My Devil! Season 3.

(Should the third season be called Dropkick On My Devil! Salt Dash?)

Jashin-chan Dropkick Season 3 release date

As of the last update, Studio Nomad or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed the Dropkick On My Devil! Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Jashin-chan Dropkick Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

As previously mentioned, manga creator Yukiwo has been teasing fans about the third season. He thanked anime fans for watching and then claimed they would “surely make the third season happen” in the future.

He concluded the tweet by thanking everyone again for their continued support.

Other than noting that sales at recent events have been strong, the author hasn’t said anything more about the expected time frame for the third season or whether the anime’s production has been greenlit.

Unfortunately, considering how the anime has adapted the manga by going all over the map it’s impossible to create spoilers for Dropkick On My Devil! Season 3.

Fans will just have to wait until it’s released. Stay tuned!