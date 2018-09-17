Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2 release date: Jashin-chan Dropkick anime sequel will happen if Blu-Ray/DVD sell well, claims studio Nomad [Manga Spoilers]

Jashin-chan Dropkick Season 2 is already being teased by anime studio Nomad as a potential future project. But how soon could Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2 be greenlit for production?

The story for the anime is based on the Jashin-chan Dropkick manga series by mangaka Yukiwo. Published in Comic Meteor by Flex Comix since 2012, the manga is already up to Volume 11 as of August 8, 2018.

The manga artist also celebrated the release of the anime adaptation by creating a spin-off manga called Mino’s 100% Beef. The series has also spawned a battle-driven RPG game.

Unfortunately, no international publisher has licensed the English translation of the Dropkick On My Devil! manga. There are fan-made scanlation projects, but by the time the first season ended the English translation was only up to Volume 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Dropkick On My Devil! manga compared to the anime

The summer 2018 anime season certainly had some good comedies based on the popular manga.

While not as funny as Asobi Asobase or Chio’s School Road, the Dropkick On My Devil! manga series is similar in that all three stories are essentially setups for delivering slapstick comedic skits. The difference is that the Jashin-chan Dropkick manga also has elements of CGDCT (Cute Girls Doing Cute Things) except with sadistic monster girls.

The Dropkick On My Devil manga also breaks the fourth wall with references to other anime like Attack On Titan and Food Wars! Anime studio Nomad even referenced how the anime was an Amazon exclusive by referencing Amazon Prime and making Yurine’s smile the Amazon logo.

The one objection audiences may have to the story is that Jashin does not seem to have any redeemable qualities. While that makes the constant stream of gory “snek death” more palatable, it’s hard for characters to grow on us when they’re just plain bad all the time.

Thankfully, Episode 11 capped off the anime by showing a different side to Jashin and Yurine. This story of character growth was also part of the manga, with Jashin performing good deeds while also inventing selfish motivations as a cover.

The biggest difference between the Dropkick On My Devil anime and the manga is the ordering of events. To summarize, the anime is all over the map and is confusing to long-time manga readers.

Episode 1 confused even anime-only audiences by literally stating that the “first episode is also the season finale.” Episode 4 covered chapters 26 through 29 and it was the first episode to follow the manga chapters in any order.

The anime also jumped into the middle of the story whereas the manga slowly introduced the characters over multiple volumes. It’s not like this type of gag anime requires a detailed backstory, but it was still jarring for all of the monster girls to be introduced so quickly without any context.

In comparison, the manga introduced Yurine Hanazono and Jashin right off the bat, Medusa in Chapter 5, Pekola/Pekora in Chapter 14, and Minos in Chapter 38.

Many gags from the manga chapters were used in the anime, but some events like the hotpot party were anime original stories. Therefore, it’s worthwhile reading the manga from the beginning.

All in all, the anime adapted about four manga chapters per episode on average. Considering that the manga was already at Chapter 132 by the time the first season finished airing in Japan, that means there is plenty of source material for Nomad to create Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2.

Jashin-chan Dropkick Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Nomad or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Jashin-chan Dropkick Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

So far, Nomad has only provided a hint that they would like to produce Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2. In September 2018, the official Twitter page for Jashin-chan Dropkick released a trailer video for the Blu-Ray/DVD box sets and noted that if the “box sets sell a lot we can make a sequel! I will also give you an angel-like award, so what’s the matter with you?”

The 11 episodes of the Blu-Ray/DVD release is being divided into two volumes. The Japanese release date for the first volume is scheduled for October 29, 2018. Each box set comes with original artwork and a 10-page comic by the manga creator among other bonuses.

Fans will just have to wait and see if the anime is popular enough to justify Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2. Stay tuned!