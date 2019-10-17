Drifting Dragons anime series gets a new teaser video featuring Mika

Are you familiar with Taku Kuwabara’s manga, Drifting Dragons? The series about hunting dragons will soon be getting a television anime and a teaser has been released.

Drifting Dragons tells the story of an airship crew that makes their living by hunting down dragons. A good hunt brings in a great bounty and failure can end up in a rather messy death. While it is a fantasy adventure story, it’s also part of the slice of life genre.

In a new teaser video from the series’ official Twitter account, we meet one of the main characters, named Mika, who is one of the crew members of the Queen Zaza airship. Mika can actually pick up the scent of the dragons they hunt. It’s a helpful tool to have.

Also, as part of a special promotion, fans who retweet this video will get a chance to win an autograph from Tomoaki Maeno, who voices the character of Mika. With each new character video that is released, fans will get a chance to win something.

I have personally been following the manga and have to say, I’ve been enjoying it immensely. It has a bit of that Ghibli steampunk vibe and I’m digging the combination of adventure and slice of life here.

Tadahiro Yoshihira will be acting as the series director at Polygon Pictures. Makoto Uezu will be writing and overseeing scripts and Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director. Akai Kōen (Red Park) performs the ending theme titled Zettai Reido (Absolute Zero).

The voice cast includes Sora Amamiya as Takita, Tomoaki Maeno as Mika, and Sōma Saitō as Giraud.

The manga was first serialized in Kodansha’s Good! Afternoon magazine in 2016. Kodansha Comics has also been releasing the series digitally since 2017. Kodansha USA has licensed the manga in English.

Drifting Dragons the anime television series will be premiering in January 2020.