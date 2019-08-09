Dragon Ball FighterZ S.H. figuarts Android 21

From Tamashii Nation comes a new addition to the Dragon Ball S.H. Figuart series. The latest figure is based on Android 21, which was first introduced as the main antagonist in the Dragon Ball FighterZ video game.

This new figure is the character in her true form in which she transforms from her human-like state into a pink Majin Buu form.

The character’s true form is the result of her having all the traits of the Z Fighters, Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu all rolled into one. It makes her quite a powerhouse.

This highly articulated S.H. Figuarts figure stands at 5.70 inches. It comes with four faceplates, three optional left and four right hands, and a donut accessory. Make sure to feed her, or we’ll end up seeing her hangry evil side.

It’s currently retailing around the neighborhood of $59.99.

There’s a lot of really nice looking Dragon Ball S.H. Figuart figures coming down the pipeline, and they all look pretty amazing. You’ll want to make sure to add this one to your collection.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is developed by Arc System Works and is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC. Recently Janemba has been made available as a DLC character with Gogeta coming along next.